Rangers Reassign G Talyn Boyko to Wolf Pack
April 9, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Hartford Wolf Pack News Release
HARTFORD, CT - New York Rangers President and General Manager Chris Drury announced today that the club has reassigned goaltender Talyn Boyko from the ECHL's Tulsa Oilers to the AHL's Hartford Wolf Pack.
Boyko, 22, has appeared in 33 games with the Oilers this season, posting a record of 20-8-5. The native of Drumheller, AB, has recorded a .913 save percentage, a 2.66 goals-against average, and two shutouts in his 33 appearances.
With the Wolf Pack, Boyko has appeared in two games this season, posting a record of 1-1-0. He made 32 saves in his first career AHL start on Dec. 31, 2024, against the Springfield Thunderbirds, collecting both his first career AHL shutout and victory.
He also recorded an assist, his first point in the AHL.
Boyko was selected in the fourth round, 112th overall, by the Rangers in the 2021 NHL Entry Draft.
Hartford Wolf Pack transactions during the 2024-25 season are powered by Verizon.
