Larson Scores Pair, but Hartford Edges Islanders

April 9, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Bridgeport Islanders News Release







BRIDGEPORT, Conn. - Joey Larson recorded his first two professional goals and Chris Terry broke the franchise scoring record with an assist on Wednesday, but Bridgeport Islanders (15-46-4-3), American Hockey League affiliate of the New York Islanders, came up short in a 3-2 loss to the Hartford Wolf Pack (28-31-7-2) at Total Mortgage Arena.

Dylan Roobroeck made the difference for Hartford, registering two goals in the final five minutes of the second period. Jaroslav Chmelar also found the back of the net, while Nathan Sucese logged two helpers. Talyn Boyko (2-1-0) made 26 saves.

Since making his professional debut on Saturday against the Checkers, Larson has three points (2g, 1a) in two games. Terry's assist on Larson's second goal in the middle frame moved him past Jeremy Colliton, who held the previous team record with 203 career points. Terry has accumulated six assists over the last five games.

Tristan Lennox (0-3-0) blocked 20 of the 23 shots he faced.

Chmelar got the Wolf Pack on the board with a power-play goal just 8:04 into the first period. At 6:32, Gleb Veremyev was sent to the box for high-sticking, and 1:32 later, Sucese found Chmelar near the blue line. Chmelar cut through the right circle to the doorstep and flipped a backhand shot over Lennox for his 11th goal of the season.

The Islanders struck back 50 seconds later thanks to Larson's first professional goal. Jesse Pulkkinen advanced the puck from the red line into Hartford territory, where Isaiah George settled it and left a pass for Larson, who muscled off a Wolf Pack defender and slipped a quick shot under Boyko to make it 1-1.

Roobroeck gave the lead back to Hartford late in the second period, racking up two goals in a 4:16 span. Sucese found Roobroeck on a cross-ice pass at 15:33, allowing Roobroeck to snap a quick shot from the left hash marks past Lennox to make it 2-1. Brian Pinho was called for slashing shortly after, and Roobroeck swept Alex Belzile's rebound into the back of the net for another power-play goal at 18:50.

The Islanders got back to within shouting distance early in the third period. Just 1:38 in, Chmelar was assessed an interference penalty and Bridgeport benefited 15 seconds later when Terry pushed the puck to Pinho in the slot, who found Larson wide open in the left circle. Larson launched a one-timer into the back of the cage for the power-play goal and his second of the contest. With the secondary assist, Terry recorded his 204th career point with Bridgeport, passing Colliton for most points in team history.

The Islanders pulled Lennox for an extra attacker with 90 seconds to play, but were unable to capitalize, as Hartford held on for the 3-2 final.

Bridgeport's power play went 2-for-4, while the penalty kill was 2-for-3. The Islanders outshot the Wolf Pack 28-23.

