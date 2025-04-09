Birds Bound for Playoffs

April 9, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Three years of Firebirds' hockey, three postseasons of Firebirds' hockey.

Having clinched a postseason berth for the third time in as many franchise campaigns, this Calder Cup playoff version of CV the may not sport the regular season records of its predecessors, but that by no means suggests the 2024-25 squad isn't primed for a run.

With just five games left to play in the regular season, the 'Birds own a comfortable hold on the Pacific Division's No. 4 seed and are beginning to eye possible playoff foes for the Best-of-3 opening round, with all three games (if needed) looking to be hosted at Acrisure Arena based on the AHL's "250-mile rule" denoting playoff travel proximity.

"I think there are a lot of great storylines heating up for us right now that could lead to some success for us going into this first round of the playoffs," says Troy Bodie, Firebirds' vice president of hockey and business operations. "I couldn't be more pleased with how things are aligning. And that's not just looking at the win-loss, but all the very positive underlying factors."

Said factors include what is very likely a rearmament of personal come the close of the Seattle Kraken's season on April 15. After Jani Nyman (three goals, three assists in 12 NHL games) was reassigned on April 7, two more players currently in the NHL- John Hayden and Cale Fleury - are eligible to return for the AHL postseason (and, possibly, CV's final two regular season games on April 18 and 19).

Boasting just four CV wins since the NHL trade deadline on March 7 may be far from representing what this bunch could be come the playoffs.

"We're excited with where we're at right now," Bodie continues. "If you look at where we were at the deadline, we were tops in the Western Conference. The deadline resulted in some recalls from the Kraken, we also have had some injuries and Daniel Sprong was traded; as a result of all that, we have lost some games."

Coupled with the likelihood of returning players is the confidence of healing 'Birds. Defenseman Gustav Olofsson (out since March 19) is expected back for the postseason, and the same may be said for netminder Ales Stezka.

Max McCormick, however, appears a different story. Out since January 11, the captain has played just 19 games this year

"Max has been struggling with this lower body injury for most of the season; even when he was in the lineup, it was something that was nagging him," candors Bodie, adding that McCormick has been around team throughout the year, helping to mentor the younger players. "I don't foresee us getting Max back in the near future, which is very unfortunate; he is our captain, our leader, the engine that drives us for the most part. I don't see a scenario where he's in the lineup for Game 1 of the playoffs."

The McCormick unknown considered, does this sound like a squad that a first-round opponent wants to face on Palm Desert ice in a rapid-fire opening round?

"No," says Bodie. "No they don't."

On the 'Birds' end of the ice, Bodie sees a team with pedigree both young and veteran.

"Obviously, we went to the Finals our first two seasons, and so we have a lot of playoff experience from guys like Fleury, Olofsson, Hayden, Winterton, Morrison - they know what it takes to get playoff wins," he says. "And then you look at Jani Nyman, who was second in the AHL in goals when he got called up; David Goyette (13 points in his last 16 games) has also really been heating up down the stretch."

And while the question of exactly whom will man the CV postseason net remains a lingering question, Bodie is aptly fast in noting the stellar season of 20-year-old rookie Nikke Kokko.

"Last year, when he was playing in Finland (SM-liiga), Nikke got traded mid-season to a team (Pelicans) that was middle of the pack and he did nothing but lead that team to the finals; he's a big game, playoff performer."

Assessing a Pac Division (finally) taking some shape after six taut months of play, potential, if not likely Firebirds' opening round opponents include fifth-place Calgary (75 points thru 68 games) and sixth-place San Jose (75 points thru 67 games). The 'Birds have, of course, felled the Wranglers in each of the past two playoffs and are 6-2 versus Calgary this year; inversely, CV has gone just 1-4-0-2 against the Barracuda this season.

"San Jose had our number this year earlier in the season, though most of those games were tight, one-goal games," Bodie says. "Playoffs are a different beast; yes, San Jose has a good power play, they can score, they have good goaltending. They'll be a difficult opponent if that's who we play, and we won't take them lightly."

Despite the 'Birds franchise success against the Wranglers, CV isn't looking past them either.

"Calgary started off very hot this year, and, of course, has cooled since," notes Bodie. "And, like us with Seattle and San Jose with their parent clubs missing the NHL playoffs, Calgary will get some players back if the Flames miss the playoffs and will see a boost to their lineup. They've been a difficult opponent for us the last two playoff seasons, so we don't wanna' think lightly of them either."

Overseeing the 'Birds' third run at the playoffs, CV head coach Derek Laxdal comes to the playoff bench will a whole lotta' postseason experience (and hardware) on the mantle.

"Derek is a very meticulous coach and he knows how to win pressure games," Bodie concludes. "He's led a team in this league to the finals (Texas, 2018), he's won two titles in the WHL, one in the ECHL, he's taken a team in the OHL to the finals, he won Coach of the Year. He's not just a very good coach - but a very good playoff coach, and that's a big reason why we hired him."

