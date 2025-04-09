Game Preview: Condors at Knights, 7 p.m.
April 9, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Bakersfield Condors News Release
The Bakersfield Condors wrap a three-game road trip with the sixth of eight matchups with Henderson.
LOOKING BACK
Bakersfield fell in a 3-0 hole early in the first period and never recovered in a 5-2 loss in Tucson on Sunday. Ethan Keppen and Alex Kannok-Leipert had the goals for the Condors.
THE SITUATION
Bakersfield enters tonight five points back of Tucson for the final playoff spot in the Pacific Division. The Condors have two games in hand.
The Condors remaining schedule includes three with Henderson and one each with San Diego, Coachella Valley, and Abbotsford. Tucson heads to Rockford for two games this weekend and closes with two at home with Colorado.
(Click here for the playoff primer)
PITLICK SIGNED
Rhett Pitlick was signed to an ATO yesterday and will wear number 18 tonight. The 24-year old was drafted in the 5th round of the 2019 NHL Draft by Montreal. He had 40 points (13g-27a) in 39 games with Minnesota State-Mankato after spending three seasons at the University of Minnesota. He is a cousin of former Condors forward Tyler Pitlick.
NEXT MAN UP
Pitlick will become the 40th Condor to play in a game for the team this season (does not include Dermott nor Carfagna who are on the roster but who have not played). He will be the fourth Condors forward to make their pro debut in the last eight days.
INJURIES MOUNTING
After losing leading goal scorer Drake Caggiula on Saturday to injury, Bakersfield lost captain Seth Griffith in the first period of Sunday's game. Neither are expected to play tonight.
PHILP HEADS UP
Noah Philp was recalled on emergency basis to Edmonton yesterday. The 26-year old has 10 points (4g-6a) in his last 12 games.
KEPPEN IT GOING
Ethan Keppen has taken advantage of opportunity since being recalled from Fort Wayne. The 24-year old has seven points (4g-3a) in 10 games with Bakersfield and is +6.
COLLIN'S DEAL
Collin Delia is expected to start tonight for Bakersfield. The veteran netminder is 5-4-1 in his last 10 decisions.
SERIES SUCCESS
Bakersfield is 26-11-2 all-time against the Silver Knights and 10-7-2 on the road. However, the Silver Knights have scored on four of 16 power-play chances this season and scored at least four goals in three of the five season matchups.
HERE'S HENDERSON
The Condors will see Henderson three times over the final six games of the regular season. Henderson split with Coachella Valley over the weekend, winning Saturday's game 4-1. Carl Lindbom stopped 34 of 35 for his 17th win.
UP NEXT
Bakersfield heads home Friday against San Diego for a $3 Beer Friday.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from April 9, 2025
- Wolf Pack Visit Islanders for Midweek Showdown - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Penguins Recall Gabe Klassen from Nailers - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Belleville Sens Announce Details for 2025 Fan Appreciation Night on April 19 vs Laval - Belleville Senators
- Griffins Sign Nicklas Andrews for 2025-26 Season - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Game Preview: Condors at Knights, 7 p.m. - Bakersfield Condors
- Preview: Islanders vs. Wolf Pack - Bridgeport Islanders
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.