Game Preview: Condors at Knights, 7 p.m.

April 9, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

The Bakersfield Condors wrap a three-game road trip with the sixth of eight matchups with Henderson.

LOOKING BACK

Bakersfield fell in a 3-0 hole early in the first period and never recovered in a 5-2 loss in Tucson on Sunday. Ethan Keppen and Alex Kannok-Leipert had the goals for the Condors.

THE SITUATION

Bakersfield enters tonight five points back of Tucson for the final playoff spot in the Pacific Division. The Condors have two games in hand.

The Condors remaining schedule includes three with Henderson and one each with San Diego, Coachella Valley, and Abbotsford. Tucson heads to Rockford for two games this weekend and closes with two at home with Colorado.

PITLICK SIGNED

Rhett Pitlick was signed to an ATO yesterday and will wear number 18 tonight. The 24-year old was drafted in the 5th round of the 2019 NHL Draft by Montreal. He had 40 points (13g-27a) in 39 games with Minnesota State-Mankato after spending three seasons at the University of Minnesota. He is a cousin of former Condors forward Tyler Pitlick.

NEXT MAN UP

Pitlick will become the 40th Condor to play in a game for the team this season (does not include Dermott nor Carfagna who are on the roster but who have not played). He will be the fourth Condors forward to make their pro debut in the last eight days.

INJURIES MOUNTING

After losing leading goal scorer Drake Caggiula on Saturday to injury, Bakersfield lost captain Seth Griffith in the first period of Sunday's game. Neither are expected to play tonight.

PHILP HEADS UP

Noah Philp was recalled on emergency basis to Edmonton yesterday. The 26-year old has 10 points (4g-6a) in his last 12 games.

KEPPEN IT GOING

Ethan Keppen has taken advantage of opportunity since being recalled from Fort Wayne. The 24-year old has seven points (4g-3a) in 10 games with Bakersfield and is +6.

COLLIN'S DEAL

Collin Delia is expected to start tonight for Bakersfield. The veteran netminder is 5-4-1 in his last 10 decisions.

SERIES SUCCESS

Bakersfield is 26-11-2 all-time against the Silver Knights and 10-7-2 on the road. However, the Silver Knights have scored on four of 16 power-play chances this season and scored at least four goals in three of the five season matchups.

HERE'S HENDERSON

The Condors will see Henderson three times over the final six games of the regular season. Henderson split with Coachella Valley over the weekend, winning Saturday's game 4-1. Carl Lindbom stopped 34 of 35 for his 17th win.

UP NEXT

Bakersfield heads home Friday against San Diego for a $3 Beer Friday.

