Stanley Cup Watch Party - Monday at Just Wing It

June 7, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Bakersfield Condors News Release







Join us on Monday for Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final at Just Wing It at the Marketplace! Fans are encouraged to arrive early. The game will be on all TV's with sound. PLUS, Just Wing It's two other locations will have the same food and drink specials if you cannot make it to the official watch party at the marketplace location.

Everyone at the marketplace location can enter to win a Matt Savoie signed stick, a Noah Philp signed puck, and a Cam Dineen goal puck.

Food and drink specials below. Everyone is invited!

GAME 3 WATCH PARTY - JUST WING IT AT THE MARKETPLACE

Boneless Monday - Boneless wings just .50!

GAMEDAY Special - Large appetizer, tower of beer, 10 bone-in wings for $50

Happy Hour All Game - For those wearing Condors and Oilers gear!







