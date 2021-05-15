Brodeur Stops 32 in 3-2 Loss to Bears

May 15, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Binghamton Devils News Release









Binghamton Devils face off with the Hershey Bears

(Binghamton Devils) Binghamton Devils face off with the Hershey Bears(Binghamton Devils)

HERSHEY - Jeremy Brodeur made 32 saves in a 3-2 loss for the Binghamton Devils to the Hershey Bears on Saturday afternoon inside GIANT Center.

Tyce Thompson gave the Devils a 1-0 lead just 5:27 into the game. A.J. Greer fed Thompson with a pass on a two-on-one rush and he beat goaltender Zach Fucale for his second of the year. Assists were credited to Greer and Nikita Okhotiuk and the Devils took the one-goal lead into the first intermission.

Hershey scored three times in the second period to take a 3-1 lead heading into the third period. From the point, Paul LaDue sent a low shot through traffic and beat goaltender Jeremy Brodeur to tie the game 1-1. The goal was LaDue's third of the year with the lone assist to Connor McMichael at 12:56.

Aliaksei Protas gave the Bears a 2-1 lead at 14:18 after Fabian Zetterlund fanned on a shot from the right point. The puck got by Zetterlund and Protas went in alone and slid the puck through the legs of Brodeur for his second of the year. Shane Gersich and Alex Alexeyev were given the assists.

McMichael scored to give the Bears a two-goal lead on a great pass to the side of the crease by Brett Leason. McMichael had a tap-in goal for his 13th of the year to give Hershey a 3-1 lead with assists from Leason and Mason Morelli at 15:37 of the second.

Just 0:29 into the third period, Mason Jobst scored his fifth goal with the Devils to pull within one. Jobst knocked a Michael Vukojevic tipped shot out of the air and beat Fucale from the hash marks to decrease the Bears' lead to 3-2. The goal was Jobst's fifth of the year from Vukojevic and Ryan Schmelzer.

Brodeur stopped 32 shots in the loss and Fucale stopped 23 in the win.

The Devils return to the ice Sunday, May 16 against the Lehigh Valley Phantoms at 3:15 p.m. inside PPL Center.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from May 15, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.