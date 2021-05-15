Monsters Late Fight Not Enough in 4-1 Loss to Griffins
May 15, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Cleveland Monsters News Release
GRAND RAPIDS, MI - The Cleveland Monsters fell to the Grand Rapids Griffins 4-1 on Saturday night at Van Andel Arena. With the loss, the Monsters finish the 2020-21 season 16-10-1-2 and are currently in second place in the AHL's Central Division standings.
The Griffins' Kris Criscuolo scored the lone goal of the opening frame at just 46 seconds sending the Monsters into the first intermission trailing 1-0. Following a scoreless second period, Gavin Bayreuther tied the game with a power-play tally at 4:03 of the final frame with Dillon Simpson picking up the lone assist. Despite a strong fight from the Monsters, the Griffins added a power-play marker from Riley Barber at 14:23 and empty-net tallies from Dominic Turgeon at 18:31 and Givani Smith at 19:43 to take the 4-1 victory.
Cleveland's Daniil Tarasov made 40 saves in defeat while Grand Rapids' Calvin Pickard made 28 saves for the victory.
The Monsters will open the 2021-22 season on Friday, October 15, at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Start time, opponent, and promotional information will be announced on a later date.
Scoring:
1st 2nd 3rd OT SO Final
CLE 0 0 1 - - 1
GR 1 0 3 - - 4
Shots/Special Teams:
Shots PP PK PIM
CLE 29 1/4 4/5 16 min / 8 inf
GR 44 1/5 3/4 14 min / 7 inf
Goaltenders:
Goaltender Outcome Saves GA Record
CLE Tarasov L 40 2 4-2-0
GR Pickard W 28 1 1-1-1
Cleveland Record: 16-10-1-2, 2nd Central Division
Grand Rapids Record: 16-12-3-1, 4th Central Division
