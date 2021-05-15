Iowa Falls 3-2 to Texas in Season Finale

Iowa Wild (17-13-4-0, 38 pts.) fell to the Texas Stars (17-18-3-0, 37 pts.) in the season finale by a final score of 3-2 in front of a season-high 4,460 fans at Wells Fargo Arena. Wild goaltender Trevin Kozlowski (19 saves) made his professional debut in the last game of the campaign, as the Wild went 13-4-2 over their last 19 games of the season.

At 13:01 of the first period, Texas struck first for the third game in a row. On a 5-on-3 powerplay for Texas, defenseman Thomas Harley's shot from the right circle beat Kozlowski to make it 1-0.

The Wild found an equalizer at 18:52 of the first period. Defenseman Keaton Thompson sent a centering feed to forward Mason Shaw at the right post of Texas' net. Shaw's one-timer from the back post beat Stars goaltender Colton Point (37 saves). Forward Matt Boldy collected the secondary assist on the tally, finishing his rookie AHL season with six goals, 12 assists for 18 points in 14 games.

Like Friday's matchup, the teams ended the first period tied, 1-1, and were even at 11 shots apiece.

Wild forward Brandon Duhaime almost made it 2-1 with a quick shot from the slot, but it was waved off for high sticking, keeping the game locked at 1-1 just shy of halfway through the second period.

Iowa grabbed a lead at 12:12 of the second frame. Texas had a turnover above the left circle, and forward Adam Beckman picked up the puck. Beckman skated to the right circle and dropped it back to forward Mitchell Chaffee from his backhand. Chaffee's blast from the slot beat Point past his blocker for a 2-1 lead.

Two minutes later, at 14:12 of the second period, the Stars tied it, 2-2. Forward Anthony Louis sent a shot from the blueline, and forward Mavrik Bourque finished the rebound.

Iowa and Texas ended the period tied again, 2-2. Iowa led in second period shots 17-7 and in total shots 28-18.

The Stars grabbed a 3-2 lead at 5:07 of the third period. Forward Adam Mascherin received a feed at the right circle, and his one-timer beat Kozlowski.

Iowa couldn't find another equalizer despite an extra attacker due to an empty Iowa net, bringing the final score to 3-2. The Wild had multiple chances in the final minute, including hitting two posts but were unable to best Point. Iowa led in third period shots 11-4 and in total shots 39-22. Texas went 1-3 on the power play, while Iowa was unsuccessful on their three chances.

The Wild ended their season with a 17-13-4-0 record, grabbing 38 points and third place in the Central Division, ending the season in a Calder Cup Playoff spot for the third straight year. The Wild return to Wells Fargo Arena on Friday, October 22, for the home opener of the 2021-2022 season.

