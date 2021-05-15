San Diego Gulls Semifinal Playoff Series Schedule Announced
May 15, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Diego Gulls News Release
SAN DIEGO - The American Hockey League (AHL) and the San Diego Gulls announced today the 2021 Pacific Division Playoff Semifinal schedule between the San Diego Gulls and Bakersfield Condors. This marks the second time the two clubs have faced each other in a playoff series (also 2019 in the Pacific Division Finals). The series will begin this Friday, May 21 at Mechanics Bank Arena (6 p.m.) and follow a best-of-three format with all games hosted by the higher seed. The local television and radio schedule will be announced as soon as possible.
SAN DIEGO GULLS VS. BAKERSFIELD CONDORS FIRST-ROUND SCHEDULE:
Game Date Venue Time (PDT)
1 Friday, May 21 Mechanics Bank Arena 6 p.m.
2 Sunday, May 23 Mechanics Bank Arena 5 p.m.
3* Monday, May 24 Mechanics Bank Arena 6 p.m.
*If necessary
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from May 15, 2021
- AHL Announces Pacific Division Playoff Matchups - San Jose Barracuda
- Barber's 20th Goal Gives Griffins Season-Ending 4-1 Win - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Amerks Drop Season Series Finale to Crunch - Rochester Americans
- Moose Drop Penultimate Game - Manitoba Moose
- Intense Rivalry Clash Opens Last Weekend of the Season - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Stars Finish Season with 3-2 Win over Wild - Texas Stars
- Wolves Wrap 2021 Season with Win - Chicago Wolves
- Björkqvist Buries in OT for Penguins 2-1 Win - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Crunch Top Amerks, 5-3, in Season Finale - Syracuse Crunch
- Iowa Falls 3-2 to Texas in Season Finale - Iowa Wild
- Monsters Late Fight Not Enough in 4-1 Loss to Griffins - Cleveland Monsters
- San Diego Gulls Semifinal Playoff Series Schedule Announced - San Diego Gulls
- Condors Take Down Silver Knights, 3-2 - Henderson Silver Knights
- Condors Clinch Second; to Host Semifinal Series against San Diego - Bakersfield Condors
- Bears Claim North Division Title, Win Macgregor Kilpatrick Trophy - Hershey Bears
- 32 Admiral Alums to Compete for Stanley Cup - Milwaukee Admirals
- Brodeur Stops 32 in 3-2 Loss to Bears - Binghamton Devils
- Roadrunners Open Playoffs Tuesday at 1 p.m. - Tucson Roadrunners
- Game Day Build-Up: Senators vs. Moose, May 15th - Belleville Senators
- Game Preview: Devils at Bears, 1 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- Roadrunners Force Overtime, Fall In Last Minute To Ontario Reign - Tucson Roadrunners
- Reign earn 3-2 overtime win over the Tucson Roadrunners - Ontario Reign
- Gulls Have Chance to Clinch Second in Finale - San Diego Gulls
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.