San Diego Gulls Semifinal Playoff Series Schedule Announced

May 15, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Diego Gulls News Release







SAN DIEGO - The American Hockey League (AHL) and the San Diego Gulls announced today the 2021 Pacific Division Playoff Semifinal schedule between the San Diego Gulls and Bakersfield Condors. This marks the second time the two clubs have faced each other in a playoff series (also 2019 in the Pacific Division Finals). The series will begin this Friday, May 21 at Mechanics Bank Arena (6 p.m.) and follow a best-of-three format with all games hosted by the higher seed. The local television and radio schedule will be announced as soon as possible.

SAN DIEGO GULLS VS. BAKERSFIELD CONDORS FIRST-ROUND SCHEDULE:

Game Date Venue Time (PDT)

1 Friday, May 21 Mechanics Bank Arena 6 p.m.

2 Sunday, May 23 Mechanics Bank Arena 5 p.m.

3* Monday, May 24 Mechanics Bank Arena 6 p.m.

*If necessary

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from May 15, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.