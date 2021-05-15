Game Day Build-Up: Senators vs. Moose, May 15th

The Set-Up:

The Belleville Senators are back against Manitoba Moose tonight in game three out of four after the Sens 3-2 overtime win last night.

The Sens are 15-15-1-0 this season heading into tonight's game.

Roster Notes:

The Belleville Sens will have Kevin Mandolese in goal tonight, backed up by Mads Sogaard.

Vitaly Abramov, Cedrick Andree, Angus Crookshank, Jonathan Davidsson, Joey Daccord, Curtis Douglas, Brandon Fortunato, Ridly Greig, Filip Gustavsson, Jack Kopacka, Olivier LeBlanc, Zach Magwood and Colby Williams are out for Belleville.

Previous History:

The Belleville Senators continue a four game set against Manitoba Moose tonight, after meeting them eight times so far this season. The Sens are 3-4-1-0 against the Moose after last night's overtime win, and overall sitting in 3rd place in the Canadian Division with 31 points.

Who to Watch:

Logan Brown has collected points in his last several AHL games (9 points in 13 games played) and is certainly getting back up to speed after his time off with injury. Cole Reinhardt scored the game winning goal in overtime last night, bringing his points to 12 (6 goals) this season.

Where to Watch:

Today's game starts at 7pm and can be seen LIVE on Belleville Senators AHLTV brought to you by CAA, with the broadcast on TSN1200 and CJBQ800.

Merchandise Promotion:

