Gulls Close Regular Season with OT Win

May 15, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Diego Gulls News Release







The San Diego Gulls concluded their 2020-21 regular-season schedule with a 3-2 overtime victory over the Colorado Eagles tonight at Budweiser Events Center. The Gulls advance to the Pacific Division Playoff Semifinals against the Bakersfield Condors, who clinched second in the Pacific Division with a victory over Henderson today.

Andrew Agozzino netted the overtime goal, his second of the season, and finishes the regular season ranked fourth on the Gulls in scoring with 13-14' points. Vinni Lettieri earned an assist on the play.

Bryce Kindopp scored his 10th goal of the season on a penalty shot. Kindopp's goal marked the first penalty-shot goal by a rookie in club history and fourth overall (4-for-11). Kindopp has tallied goals in each of his last two games and finishes the regular season with 5-4=9 points in his last eight games.

Josh Mahura scored his sixth goal of the campaign at 14:09 of the first period for points in consecutive games (1-1=2) to end the regular season. Mahura ranks fifth in scoring among defenseman with 6-14 points and is one of five AHL defensemen to reach the 20 point mark this season.

Andrew Poturalski collected his 10th multi-assist game (0-2=2) and 13th multi-point effort of the season. Poturalski leads the AHL in scoring (9-34=43) and assists with the regular season ending Thursday. He concluded his regular season leading San Diego in scoring and assists, while ranking ninth in goals.

Chase De Leo earned his 20th assist of the season and moved into a tie for fourth in scoring among AHL leaders with 15-20=35 points. De Leo has points in five of his last six games (3-3=6) and has recorded 8-14=22 points over his last 22 games.

Lukas Dostal stopped 23-of-25 shots for his 15th victory on the season, the second most wins by a rookie goaltender in the AHL this season. Dostal finished his regular season ranking second in save percentage (.916) and fourth in goals against average (2.87) among first-year netminders.

The Gulls will open their Pacific Division Playoffs schedule with Game 1 of their semifinal round series on Friday, May 21 (6 p.m.) vs. the Bakersfield Condors at Mechanics Bank Arena.

POSTGAME QUOTES

Head Coach Kevin Dineen

On the game

That was entertaining for sure. For a game when you've been winding up [the season], there's been a lot of hockey played. There was a little meeting in the game for them. I really like our third period so yeah, definitely an entertaining game.

On the third period

When you get towards the end of the season, I think there's a level of urgency that comes in your game. We felt like we had more to give as far as playing with a little more passion. I was really proud of the way our guys responded and did that.

On Bryce Kindopp

Good play by Bryce (Kindopp) - scores a big goal for us. He was a mainstay on our penalty kill all season long. He's the kind of guy, that when you have conversations about areas of his game that we feel needs he needs to keep working on, he really takes it to heart. Not only do you see him working on it in practice, you see the execution in the game. Quality kid and a quality player.

On the postseason

That's for a few days from now. We'll enjoy the end and we have a flight tomorrow. I haven't been on a plane in 14 months so going to enjoy that tomorrow. Other than that, we'll worry about Bakersfield moving forward. They've been a quality opponent for us all year. It has the makings of a very short, but good series.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from May 15, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.