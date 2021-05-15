32 Admiral Alums to Compete for Stanley Cup

Milwaukee, WI - Led by 19 players with Milwaukee's parent club, the Nashville Predators, a total of 29 Admirals Alumni will compete for hockey's most hallowed trophy when the Stanley Cup Playoffs begin tonight, Saturday, May 15.

Nine of the 16 teams who qualified for the NHL's post-season have at least one Ads Alum on their current roster led by the Predators. The Minnesota Wild and Boston Bruins each show two Alums, while The Pittsburgh Penguins, Montreal Canadiens, Florida Panthers, Colorado Avalanche, St. Louis Blues, and Washington Capitals each have one.

In addition to the players, three coaches in the playoffs cut their teeth behind the Admirals bench led by Minnesota Wild Head Coach Dean Evason who spent six seasons (2012-18) in Milwaukee. New York Islanders Assistant Coach Lane Lambert was an assistant for the Ads in 2006-07 and then the clubs head coach from 2007-2011. Current Predators Assistant Coach Todd Richards began his coaching career with the Admirals as an assistant from 2002-06, helping Milwaukee to the 2004 Calder Cup Title.

Seventeen Admiral players have their name etched on the Stanley Cup with the most recent being Patric Hornqvist with Pittsburgh in 2017.

Admirals Alumni in 2021 Stanley Cup Playoffs:

Nashville Predators (19 players, 1 coach): Viktor Arvidsson, Alexander Carrier, Jeremy Davies, Ryan Ellis, Mattias Ekholm, Filip Forsberg, Rocco Grimaldi, Ben Harpur, Tanner Jeannot, Roman Josi, Michael McCarron, Mathieu Olivier, Rem Pitlick, Pekka Rinne, Juuse Saros, Colton Sissons, Eeli Tolvanen, Yakov Trenin and Assistant Coach Todd Richards.

Boston Bruins: Craig Smith and Jared Tinordi

Colorado Avalanche: Sam Girard

Florida Panthers: Patric Hornqvist

Minnesota Wild: (2 players, 1 coach): Kevin Fiala, Ryan Suter, and Head Coach Dean Evason

Montreal Canadiens: Shea Weber

New York Islanders: Assistant Coach Lane Lambert

Pittsburgh: Freddy Gaudreau

St. Louis Blues: Steven Santini

Washington Capitals: Daniel Carr

