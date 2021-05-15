Roadrunners Open Playoffs Tuesday at 1 p.m.

May 15, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Tucson Roadrunners News Release







Tucson, Arizona - The Tucson Roadrunners, owned and operated by the Arizona Coyotes, will open the 2021 Pacific Division Playoffs Tuesday at 1 p.m. against either the Colorado Eagles or the San Jose Barracuda.

The winner of Tuesday's play-in game will advance and play Wednesday at 7 p.m. to advance to the Pacific Division Semifinals. Both Tuesday and Wednesday's game will be played at FivePoint Arena at Great Park Ice in Irvine, California.

Tucson will play Colorado if the Eagles beat San Diego tonight at home. If Colorado does not win tonight, the Roadrunners will see San Jose on Tuesday.

The Roadrunners enter the tournament as the defending Pacific Division Champions having won the regular season title in 2018 and 2020. The winner of this year's Pacific Division playoff tournament will win the same John D. Chick Trophy; the Chick Trophy has been presented to an AHL division champion annually since 1961-62.

All Pacific Division playoff games will be available for viewing on AHLTV. All Roadrunners games will be broadcast live on Fox Sports 1450 AM and the iHeartRadio app as well.

Tucson concludes the regular season Sunday at 2 p.m. from Tucson Arena to complete Fan Appreciation Weekend. The game can be seen locally on The CW Tucson. A limited number of tickets are available at TucsonRoadrunners.com/WelcomeBack.

Sunday all fans will receive a Roadrunners Fifth Anniversary Team Poster. The game will also be televised on CW Tucson.

Sunday's contest will feature prizes and giveaways featuring the below partners and items for both lucky fans in the arena and those watching on TV at home.

50" LG Smart TV

Jim Click Automotive Jeep Prize Package

$50 Roadrunners Merchandise Gift Cards From Just Sports

One Year Memberships to Reid Park Zoo

Gift Cards to KG's Westside Café

Dillinger Brewery Experience

Team Signed Merchandise

Zoom Meet and Greet With Players over the Summer

Arizona Coyotes Tickets

Dusty Appearance

Team Signed El Lazo Pucks

And More

2021 PACIFIC DIVISION PLAYOFFS

Play-In Series (May 18-19)

Game 1 - Tue., May 18 - #4 vs. #7, 1:00 PT (at Irvine, Calif.)

Game 2 - Tue., May 18 - #5 vs. #6, 7:30 PT (at Irvine, Calif.)

Game 3 - Wed., May 19 - Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner, 7:00 PT (at Irvine, Calif.)

Semifinal "A" (best-of-3; to conclude by May 24)

Game 1 - #1 vs. Play-In winner (at higher seed)

Game 2 - #1 vs. Play-In winner (at higher seed)

*Game 3 - #1 vs. Play-In winner (at higher seed)

Semifinal "B" (best-of-3; to conclude by May 24)

Game 1 - #2 vs. #3 (at higher seed)

Game 2 - #2 vs. #3 (at higher seed)

*Game 3 - #2 vs. #3 (at higher seed)

Pacific Division Finals (best-of-3; to conclude by May 29)

Game 1 - Semifinal winners (at higher seed)

Game 2 - Semifinal winners (at higher seed)

*Game 3 - Semifinal winners (at higher seed)

*if necessary

In operation since 1936, the AHL serves as the top development league for all 31 National Hockey League teams. Nearly 90 percent of today's NHL players are American Hockey League graduates, and more than 100 honored members of the Hockey Hall of Fame spent time in the AHL in their careers.

