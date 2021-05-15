Condors Clinch Second; to Host Semifinal Series against San Diego

LAS VEGAS - The Bakersfield Condors, by virtue of their victory over the Henderson Silver Knights, have secured the No. 2 seed in the Pacific Division Playoffs and will host the No. 3 San Diego Gulls in a Best-of-3 semifinal series starting on Friday, May 21 at 6 p.m.

#3 SAN DIEGO GULLS at #2 BAKERSFIELD CONDORS SERIES SCHEDULE

GAME ONE: Friday, May 21 San Diego at BAKERSFIELD, 6 p.m.

GAME TWO: Sunday, May 23 San Diego at BAKERSFIELD, 6 p.m. (San Diego the designated "home" team)

GAME THREE*: Monday, May 24 San Diego at BAKERSFIELD, 6 p.m.*

*If Necessary ... All games on Dignity Health Home Ice at Mechanics Bank Arena

A limited amount of tickets go on sale Tuesday May 18 at 10 a.m. online at AXS.com.

The winner of the Gulls/Condors series will face the winner of the Silver Knights/TBD (winner of the play-in tournament) series in a Best-of-3 at the higher seeded team

