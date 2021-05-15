Colorado Finishes Regular Season with 3-2 Overtime Loss to San Diego

LOVELAND, CO. - San Diego forward Andrew Agozzino netted the overtime, game-winner with only 55 second left in the extra session to propel the Gulls to a 3-2 victory over the Colorado Eagles on Saturday. Eagles forwards Sampo Ranta and Ryan Wagner each collected a goal in the loss, as goaltender Justus Annunen was solid in net, making 30 saves on 33 shots.

Colorado would hop on the scoreboard first when Ranta stationed himself on top of the crease and deflected a shot from the blue line into the back of the net. The goal was Ranta's fourth of the season and put the Eagles on top, 1-0 at the 7:40 mark of the first period.

The Gulls would generate an equalizer when defenseman Josh Mahura stepped into a slapshot from the left point that would weave its way through traffic and past Annunen to tie the game at 1-1 with 5:51 remaining in the opening stanza.

The Eagles would jump back in the driver's seat when Kyle Burroughs fed the puck into the low slot, where it would deflect off the skates of Wagner and past San Diego goalie Lukas Dostal. The tally would give Colorado a 2-1 edge at the 16:59 mark of the period, an advantage the Eagles would carry with them into the first intermission.

The second period would see the Gulls outshoot Colorado 12-10, as each team would come up dry on a power-play opportunity and the contest would head to the second intermission with the Eagles still leading, 2-1.

Early in the third period, San Diego forward Bryce Kindopp would earn a penalty shot after being hauled down from behind on a breakaway. He would respond with a wrister from the bottom of the left-wing circle that would light the lamp and tie the game at 2-2 just 3:49 into the final frame.

With the contest still deadlocked at 2-2 at the close of regulation, the game would shift to overtime. After the Gulls were awarded a power play with just over two minutes to play in OT, Agozzino would field a pass at the side of the net and pop the puck over the shoulder of Annunen to give San Diego the 3-2 win at the 4:05 mark of overtime.

The Eagles were outshot 33-25 in the contest, as Colorado finished the night going 0-for-4 on the power play and 2-for-2 on the penalty kill.

Colorado will return to action when the Eagles travel to Irvine, California to take on the Ontario Reign in the Pacific Division Play-In Round on Tuesday, May 18th at 8:30pm MT. Fans can catch every game this season live on "The Home of the Colorado Eagles," 92.9 The Bear or on AHLTV.

