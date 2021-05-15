Condors Take Down Silver Knights, 3-2

The Silver Knights fell to the Condors, 3-2, Saturday afternoon at Orleans Arena.

HOW IT WENT DOWN

The Bakersfield Condors got the first goal with a deflection by James Hamblin only three minutes into the game. As time trickled off in the first penalty kill, the Silver Knights Jonas Rondbjerg stole the puck in the neutral zone and beat Stuart Skinner stick side to tie the game. BAK answered back with a shorthanded goal by Brad Malone. Henderson responded again, when Brayden Pachal found the back of the net, ending the first period 2-2. With only four minutes left in the second, the Condors retook the lead with the sole tally of the period with a rebound goal by Seth Griffith. Defense and goaltending dominated the third, and the Henderson Silver Knights fell, 3-2, to Bakersfield Condors.

LOOKING AHEAD

The Silver Knights will player their final game of the regular season against Bakersfield Condors at Orleans Arena at 1:00 p.m. PT. Fan can watch the game locally on CW Las Vegas (channel 33 or cable 6) or on AHLTV, and can listen on 1230 The Game.

