Stars Finish Season with 3-2 Win over Wild

DES MOINES, Iowa - The Texas Stars, American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, capped off the year with a 3-2 victory over the Iowa Wild on the road, ending the 2020-21 season with a 17-18-3-0 record. Colton Point stopped 37 shots and Adam Mascherin connected on his team leading 18th goal of the year in the third to earn the win.

Rookie defenseman Thomas Harley scored first in the game, earning his third goal in the last two games on a 5-on-3 power play. The defenseman fired a shot from the left point for his eighth goal of the year, leading all AHL defensemen. His 25 points (8-1725) are second best among all AHL defenders and first among rookies.

Late in the frame, Mason Shaw would tie the game with his eighth goal of the season with Keaton Thompson and Matt Boldy assisting on the goal. The Wild took the even score into the intermission and did not let off the gas pedal for the remainder of the night. They would outshoot the Stars 28 to 11 in the second and third periods, but Point held tall in net.

Iowa responded to take the lead in the second period at 12:12. Texas turned the puck over in the defensive zone on a clearing attempt. Adam Beckman walked across the top of the zone before dropping the puck to Mitchell Chaffee who shot a puck that redirected in front of Point before sneaking past his blocker for Chaffee's second goal of the year.

The Stars wasted no time, evening the game exactly two minutes later. After a faceoff win, Cole Schneider sent the puck up to Anthony Louis at the top of the zone where he lobbed a shot to Trevin Kozlowski's net. The chance fooled the Wild netminder and the rebound rest at the side of the crease for Mavrik Bourque to hammer in his first pro goal. Bourque earned an assist on the opening goal, giving him five points (1-45) in the last two games.

Carrying a 2-2 tie into the third period, Texas was in the market for revenge after surrendering leads in the previous two games against Iowa this week. Off an Iowa turnover, the Stars would take their final lead of the night. Nick Baptiste began the rush, sending a pass to Riley Damiani on the left wing before he launched the puck over to Mascherin in the right circle. He ripped a one-timer into the net for his 18th goal of the year, ranking third most in the AHL. Damiani's assist pulls him to a tie for the second most points in the AHL with 36 points (11-2536) in 36 games this year.

Point made some dazzling saves in the final moments on the game to keep Texas ahead and earn his eighth win of the season. In his first pro start, Kozlowski made 19 saves but was handed the loss. Iowa finished without a power play goal on three chances and Texas scored once on three official power plays.

The Stars will return for the 2021-22 AHL season beginning in October and run through April of 2022.

3 STARS OF THE GAME presented by Xerox Business Solutions Southwest

1. Adam Mascherin (TEX) 2. Trevin Kozlowski (IA) 3. Mavrik Bourque (TEX)

