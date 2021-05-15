AHL Announces Pacific Division Playoff Matchups
May 15, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Jose Barracuda News Release
SAN JOSE, CA - The American Hockey League (@TheAHL) announced today matchup details for the 2020-21 Pacific Division playoff tournament.
All seven Pacific Division teams are participating in the playoff tournament to determine the 2020-21 division championship. The fourth- through seventh-place clubs in the regular-season standings will play two, single-elimination play-in games to determine who will join the top three teams in the best-of-three semifinals.
The Barracuda are set to play the Tucson Roadrunners (@RoadrunnersAHL) in the first single-elimination play-in game on Tues., May 18, 2021 (1 p.m.) at the FivePoint Arena in Irvine, Calif.
The winner of Tuesday's game between the Barracuda and the Roadrunners will then play the winner of the game between the Ontario Reign and Colorado Eagles which will also be played in Irvine on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m.. On Wed., May 19 (7:00 p.m.) in Irvine, the play-in winners will compete head to head for the fourth playoff spot in the Pacific Division.
The semifinal winners will advance to the best-of-three finals, with that winner being awarded the John D. Chick Trophy as champions of the Pacific Division.
Several of the Sharks top prospects are currently on the Barracuda roster and could be in uniform on Tuesday, including forwards Ozzy Wiesblatt, Scott Reedy, Dillon Hamaliuk, Jake McGrew, Alex True, Ivan Chekhovich, Max Letunov, Jayden Halbgewachs, Tristen Robins,Â Brandon Coe, and defensemen Ryan Merkley, Jake Middleton, Brinson Pasichnuk and Nicolas MelocheÂ and goaltenders Alexei Melnichuk, Josef Korenar, Zachary Sawchenko and Zachary Emond.
All Barracuda playoff action can be heard on the Sharks Audio Network via the Sharks+SAP Center App and online at sjsharks.com and sjbarracuda.com/listen. In addition, all games can be watched at AHLTV.com for a small fee.
A full Pacific Division Playoff schedule can be found below:
2021 PACIFIC DIVISION PLAYOFFSÂ
Play-In Series (May 18-19)
Game 1 - Tue., May 18 - San Jose Barracuda vs. Tucson Roadrunners, 1:00 p.m. (at Irvine, Calif.)
Game 2 - Tue., May 18 - Colorado Eagles vs. Ontario Reign, 7:30 p.m. (at Irvine, Calif.)
Game 3 - Wed., May 19 - Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner, 7:00 p.m. (at Irvine, Calif.)
Semifinal "A" (best-of-3; to conclude by May 24)
Game 1 - Henderson Silver Knights (1) vs. Play-In winner (at Orleans Arena - Las Vegas, NV)
Game 2 - Henderson Silver Knights (1) vs. Play-In winner (at Orleans Arena - Las Vegas, NV)
*Game 3 - Henderson Silver Knights (1) vs. Play-In winner (at Orleans Arena - Las Vegas, NV)
Semifinal "B" (best-of-3; to conclude by May 24)
Game 1 - Bakersfield Condors (2) vs. San Diego Gulls (3) (at Mechanics Bank Arena - Bakersfield, Calif.)
Game 2 - Bakersfield Condors (2) vs. San Diego Gulls (3) (at Mechanics Bank Arena - Bakersfield, Calif.)
*Game 3 - Bakersfield Condors (2) vs. San Diego Gulls (3) (at Mechanics Bank Arena - Bakersfield, Calif.)
Pacific Division Finals (best-of-3; to conclude by May 29)
Game 1 - Semifinal winners (at higher seed)
Game 2 - Semifinal winners (at higher seed)
*Game 3 - Semifinal winners (at higher seed)
*if necessary
