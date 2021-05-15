Reign earn 3-2 overtime win over the Tucson Roadrunners

Samuel Fagemo (1-0=1) tied the game with a shorthanded goal, assisted by Kale Clague just four minutes into the second period. Fagemo now has 9 goals and 17 points on the season.

Arthur Kaliyev (1-0=1) scored his 14th goal of the season to give the Reign the go-ahead in the second period, with an assist from Daniel Brickley. Kaliyev continues to lead the Reign with 29 points in 39 games played.

Martin Frk (1-0=1) netted the game winning overtime goal, his 6th of the season, from Sean Durzi and Akil Thomas. Frk continues his 6-game point streak, and now has 10 points in 13 games played.

Kale Clague (0-1=1) records his 8th assist on Fagemo's goal, pushing his point streak to three games.

Daniel Brickley (0-1=1) picks up his 3rd assist of the season on Kaliyev's second period goal.

Sean Durzi (0-1=1) adds an assist on Frk's overtime goal, and now has 16 assists on the season.

Akil Thomas (0-1=1) earned his 15th assist of the season on Frk's overtime game winner, putting him at second place for Reign points, with 25 points on the season.

Matthew Villalta (W) - picks up his 8th win of the season stopping 25 of 27 shots faced

ONT Record: (15-19-4-0)

TUC Record: (13-19-2-0)

1st 2nd 3rd OT/SO Final

ONT 0 2 0 1 3

TUC 1 1 0 0 2

Shots PP

ONT 34 0/5

TUC 27 1/6

Three Stars:

1) ONT - Martin Frk

2) ONT - Samuel Fagemo

3) ONT - Arthur Kaliyev

GWG: Martin Frk (6)

W: Matthew Villalta (8-8-1-1)

L: Chris Nell (1-2-2-0)

Next Game: Sunday, May 16th vs. Tucson Roadrunners, 2:00 PM PDT at Tucson Arena - Tucson, AZ

