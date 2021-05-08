Evan Cormier Stops 31 in 4-1 Loss to Penguins

WILKES-BARRE - Evan Cormier made 31 saves for the Binghamton Devils in a 4-1 loss to the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins on Saturday night inside Mohegan Sun Arena.

After no scoring in the first period, Nick Schilkey broke the ice to give the Penguins a 1-0 lead. Jonathan Gruden got turned around in front of the net and sent the puck to Schilkey who beat goaltender Evan Cormier. The goal was Schilkey's sixth of the year with assists from Gruden and Billy Sweezey at 8:24 of the second period. The Penguins took the one-goal lead into the third period and had a 19-13 shot advantage.

The Penguins added to the lead at 9:43 of the third period on the power play as Schilkey put home his second of the game. From the bottom of the right circle, Schilkey snapped in his seventh of the year for a 2-0 lead. Assists were credited to Justin Almeida and Jonathan Gruden.

Anthony Angello gave the Penguins a 3-0 lead at 12:16 of the third period. Angello pushed the puck down the right side of the ice and sent a low wrist shot by Cormier for his sixth of the year and was unassisted.

Graeme Clarke broke up the shutout bid by scoring his seventh of the year late in regulation. Clarke took the puck down the right side on an odd-man rush and sent a shot off the post and in. The lone assist went to Travis St. Denis at 17:55 and the Devils trailed 3-1.

In the end, Jonathan Gruden scored into an empty net and the Penguins sealed a 4-1 victory. Cormier stopped 31 shots in the loss while Tommy Nappier denied 22 in the win.

The Devils return to the ice Wednesday, May 12 against the Lehigh Valley Phantoms at 7 p.m. inside Prudential Center.

