Win Vaults Gulls to Top of AHL

The San Diego Gulls defeated the Bakersfield Condors 4-1 tonight at Mechanics Bank Arena. The Gulls closed out their eight-game season series against the Condors, claiming the season series with a 5-3-0-0 record. San Diego reclaimed the AHL lead in wins (24) and points (49), adding to their league lead in goals (145).

Alex Limoges scored his ninth and 10th goals of the season to extend his point streak to six games (7-2=9), the longest such streak by a Gulls rookie this season. Since joining the Gulls on Mar. 25, Limoges is tied for the AHL lead in rookie scoring (10-9=19) and ranks tied for fourth among all league leaders. Limoges has collected 9-4=13 points over his last nine games, including three multi-goal performances.

Benoit-Olivier Groulx earned two assists assist to mark 4-10=14 points over his last 12 games.

Andrew Poturalski recorded two assists for his third consecutive multi-assist effort (1-5=6). Poturalski continues to lead the AHL in scoring (9-31@) and assists.

Jamie Devane recorded his first goal and point of the season 15:31 into the second period. Jeremy Roy and Greg Printz each picked up an assist on the play.

Kodie Curran scored his sixth goal of the season to mark points in consecutive games (1-1=2). Curran ranks tied for second among AHL defenseman in goals (6).

Bryce Kindopp picked up an assist to extend his career-high point streak to five games (3-4=7).

Chase De Leo added an assist to mark points in three straight games (2-2=4).

Lukas Dostal stopped 38-of-39 shots for his 14th win of the season and his ninth win his last 10 appearances (9-1-0). Since Mar. 31, Dostal co-leads the AHL in wins (9).

The Gulls open a three-game road series against the Colorado Eagles to conclude the Gulls' 2020-21 regular season, starting May 12 (6:05 p.m.).

If you're going to win on the road, you have to have solid structure in your game. We talked about intangibles - compete, intensity and playing the right way. We did for 60 minutes. It was consistent from the opening faceoff on. That's how you have to win. A good way for us to head into the next couple weeks.

I've kind of downplayed it a little bit, just that he's fit his way in but that kid's a player. I'll tell you what. His coaches in college did a nice job with him. He came here prepared. He insulates all the information that we give him. He's really good with the puck in tight places. Tonight shows why he's a big part of our team.

Top notch first [period]. Early on, we were a little under siege. We had some LA traffic challenges today so a late arrival. I think all they're saying is they don't like hearing from their coach before the game (laughs). We didn't have a lot of prep time, but boy did they come out and play.

