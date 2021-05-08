Marlies Fall 5-4 to Moose in Shootout

SCORING SUMMARY

Manitoba: T. Bourque (1) (C. Maier), H. Egle (3) (D. Samberg, J. Kovacevic), C. Perfetti (9) (N. Jones), C. Suess (7) (J. Kovacevic, T. Pelton-Byce)

Goaltender: M. Berdin (33/37)

Toronto: T. Gaudet (10) (B. McMann, M. Marincin), N. Robertson (5) (N. Hoefenmayer, A. Suomela), M. Hollowell (2) (K. Kossila, P. Gogolev), T. Kivihalme (6) (R. Clune, M. Hollowell)

Goaltender: F. Andersen (34/38)

ON THE SCORESHEET

Tyler Gaudet put the Marlies on the board at 4:28 of the first period. He has points (1-1-2) in consecutive games. Gaudet has 20 points (10 goals, 10 assists) in 27 games this season.

Nick Robertson scored at 6:32 of the first period. Robertson has points (2-3-5) in five consecutive games and 15 points (5 goals, 10 assists) through 19 games this season.

Mac Hollowell scored at 2:20 of the second period and later picked up the secondary assist on Kivihalme's goal. Hollowell has eight points (2 goals, 6 assists) in 24 games with the Marlies.

Teemu Kivihalme scored at 18:02 of the second period. He has 11 points (5 goals, 6 assists) in 19 games with the Marlies.

Bobby McMann recorded the primary assist on Gaudet's first period goal. This was his first career AHL point.

Martin Marincin registered the secondary assist on Gaudet's first period goal. He has four points (1 goal, 3 assists) in 10 games this season.

Noel Hoefenmayer had the primary assist on Robertson's first period goal. He has four points (1 goal, 3 assists) in 14 games with the Marlies.

Antti Suomela recorded the secondary assist on Robertson's first period goal. Suomela has eight points (1 goal, 7 assists) through 14 games this season.

Kalle Kossila picked up the primary assist on Hollowell's second period goal. He has 17 points (4 goals, 13 assists) in 21 games. Kossila has assists (2) in consecutive games.

Rich Clune registered the primary assist on Kivihalme's second period goal.

Pavel Gogolev had the secondary assist on Hollowell's second period goal. He has points (1-1-2) in consecutive games.

Frederik Andersen stopped 34 of 38 shots he faced in his second game with the Marlies.

IN THE SHOOTOUT

Nick Robertson - Stopped (2020-21: 0/1)

Kenny Agostino - Stopped (2020-21: 0/1)

Kalle Kossila - Goal (2020-21: 1/2)

Calle Rosén - Stopped (2021-21: 0/1)

OF NOTE...

Toronto went 3-for-3 on the penalty kill and 0-for-5 on the power play. Toronto has not allowed a goal on the penalty kill in their last six games.

Manitoba had a 39-37 edge in shots in all situations. Nick Robertson led the Marlies with eight shots on goal.

The Marlies are 11-15-0-1 against Canadian Division opponents and are 4-3-0-1 against the Moose.

RECORD WHEN...

Tied after 1 4-5-0-1

Leading after 2 8-0-0-1

Outshot by opponent 5-6-0-2

Saturday 0-5-0-1

REGULAR SEASON LEADERS

Goals 10 (Gaudet)

Assists 13 (Agostino, Kossila)

Points 21 (Agostino)

PPG 2 (Agostino, Brazeau, Kossila, Robertson)

Shots 70 (Agostino)

+/- +8 (Kossila)

PIMS 48 (Clune)

POSTGAME QUOTES

HEAD COACH GREG MOORE

On today's game:

There was a lot more consistency and our execution of our details and our game plan. Much more consistent in our effort and compete level. For the most part, I thought the players managed the game pretty well. It was definitely a better effort than Thursday. Obviously, it showed with us being more competitive and staying in the game.

On the defensive effort:

Great. Another game where Kokkonen's getting stronger. Rosén and Hollowell really used their feet today to skate through pressure and find transitions to the middle of the rink. Marincin again logged a lot of minutes. Big body, good shutdown D. Another goal from Kivihalme. He's having a great season. He worked really hard in the offseason adding some things to his game. He's really found a nose for the net and getting his shots through and really just being able to attack down and manipulate some wingers at the blue line. It's really been interesting to see him push himself and improve.

RECENT TRANSACTIONS

May 6 Frederik Andersen (G) - Conditioning loan from Toronto (NHL)

May 6 Semyon Der-Arguchintsev (C) - Recalled from loan by Toronto (NHL Taxi)

May 6 Mac Hollowell (D) - Returned on loan from Toronto (NHL Taxi)

May 3 Teemu Kivihalme (D) - Returned on loan from Toronto (NHL Taxi)

UPCOMING GAMES:

*All times Eastern Standard Time

Sunday, May 9 vs. Manitoba - 3:00 p.m.

Tuesday, May 11 vs. Laval - 7:00 p.m.

Wednesday, May 12 vs. Laval - 3:00 p.m.

Friday, May 14 at Laval - 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, May 15 at Laval - 3:00 p.m.

