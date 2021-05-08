Game Preview: Condors and Gulls Live on 23ABC Tonight at 5 p.m.

Cameron Hebig with the Bakersfield Condors

CONDORSTOWN, Calif. - The Bakersfield Condors host the San Diego Gulls at 5 p.m. on Dignity Health Home Ice at Mechanics Bank Arena. A limited number of tickets are on sale at AXS.com and can be purchased online only. For those attending, please review updated procedures and policies and know before you go! Doors open at 4 p.m.

The game will be broadcast LIVE on 23ABC with radio coverage on Fox Sports 970 AM, the iHeartRadio App, and streamed on AHLTV.com.

*Note with last night's cancellation, should the game not be made up, Condors365 Members will receive credit. If you purchased a single-game ticket through AXS.com, your tickets will be refunded (please allow 7-10 days).

JERSEY RAFFLE - HEBIG TONIGHT!

You can win a Cameron Hebig game-worn, signed jersey for just $10 tonight thanks to Houchin Community Blood Bank. Click the button below to get your raffle tickets with the winner announced during the third period. Anyone, anywhere can win.

PROMOTIONS

BIG BRAND TIRE FIRST GOAL CHALLENGE: Enter on the team's Facebook page starting at noon for your chance to win a complimentary oil change.

YOU WIN WHEN THE CONDORS WIN THANKS TO SAMCO: When the Condors win, screenshot the winning image on the team's Instagram story and bring to any Bakersfield SAMCO location for a complimentary 20 oz. icee or fountain soda within 24 hours.

TONIGHT

The Bakersfield Condors play their final home game of the regular season. Bakersfield has won three straight overall and is 3-0 against San Diego in Bakersfield this season.

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Bakersfield won its third straight on Wednesday against Colorado, but due to COVID-19 Protocols affecting the Eagles, last night's game was called off.

San Diego was swept in a home-and-home series with Ontario, dropping last night's game, 7-4. Andrew Poturalski had a goal and assist for the Gulls.

THE SITUATION

The Condors can secure a top-2 seed in the upcoming Pacific Division playoffs with a regulation win tonight over San Diego. Currently, the team is a point up on Henderson for the top spot in the division, with both teams scheduled to play the same amount of games now with last night's cancellation.

KEEP SCORING

Cooper Marody scored his 21st of the season on Wednesday, continuing to pace all goal scorers in the AHL. He has scored in three straight games, including each of the last two game-winners for the club.

HOME ICE ADVANTAGE

The Condors own a 14-1-1 (.906) record in their last 16 on home ice.

CONDORS NOTES

Bakersfield is 22-7-1 in its last 30 games (.750)... Adam Cracknell has 28 points (10g-18a) in his last 28 games... Stuart Skinner is 9-2-0 with a 1.95 goals-against average and a .927 save percentage in his last 11 decisions.

GULLS NOTES

Andrew Poturalski leads the league in scoring with 38 points (9g-29a) in 40 games... Chase De Leo is t-6th in the league scoring race... Benoit-Olivier Groulx is t-3rd among rookies in scoring with 27 points (10g-17a) in 38 games.

