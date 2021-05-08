Gulls Foiled by Ontario, 7-4

The San Diego Gulls fell 7-4 to the Ontario Reign tonight at FivePoint Arena in the final regular season meeting between the two Southern California rivals. Despite the setback, the Gulls claimed the season series going 7-3-0 against the Reign.

Alex Limoges scored his eighth goal of the season to extend his point streak to five games (5-2=7) and has collected 7-4=11 points over his last eight games. His current five-game point streak is the longest by a Gulls rookie this season. Since joining the Gulls on Mar. 25, Limoges is tied for the AHL lead in rookie scoring (8-9=17) with teammate Benoit-Olivier Groulx.

Andrew Poturalski recorded a multi-point effort (1-1=2) for a second straight game, adding to his league leading scoring pace with 9-29=38 points.

Chase De Leo scored his 14th goal of the season to draw into a tie for the team lead in goals and added an assist for his sixth multi-point game of the season (1-1=2). De Leo ranks second on the Gulls and tied for sixth in the AHL in scoring with 14-18=32 points.

Bryce Kindopp scored his first professional power-play goal to continue his career-high point streak into a fourth game (3-3=6).

Jacob Perreault earned an assist for a second consecutive game and now has four assists over his last four games (0-4=4).

Kodie Curran, Hunter Drew, and Benoit-Olivier Groulx each earned an assist. Groulx has collected an assist in three of his last four games (0-6=6).

Olle Eriksson Ek made 32 saves in the setback.

The Gulls begin a four-game road trip to close out the regular season tomorrow, May 8 (5 p.m.) against the Bakersfield Condors at Mechanics Bank Arena.

POSTGAME QUOTES

Alex Limoges

On the comeback effort

I think we were just fed up with giving up that many chances. Personally, I think we play our best when we're playing desperate hockey and I think that's what we saw in the third period so it was just kind of a race against the clock. Everybody was going as hard as they can, putting pucks in the net and playing how we wanted to all game.

On his transition to the AHL

The adjustment has been pretty good. Obviously, it's great hockey and definitely a step up from college, so not many nerves for the first couple games. Then I had a little drought there - I think that was a little complacency and I learned that lesson. Every chance is a great chance out there and it's a great honor. There are a lot of great players that would want to be in my position. That's just the adjustment. It's learning small things at the pro game, but every time I step on the ice, I want to make a difference.

On preparing for tomorrow's game against Bakersfield

I think there are a lot of good things to look at from that third period. We kind of leave this one behind us. We're playing against a great team tomorrow and it's definitely a big game with the standings and all. We want to finish as high as possible down the stretch here so learn from the bad and keep going with the good.

Head Coach Kevin Dineen

On the loss

We got outworked in a lot of areas. Areas that have crept into our game over the past week were really magnified tonight. It's something we have to address.

On Ontario

We don't have to go any further other than work ethic. They have a hungry attitude and came in here after an emotional win at home, a comeback win and I thought they were first on pucks. I thought their rush game was a real challenge for us. I didn't like our response and our responsibility on the defensive side of the game. Obviously, the score showed that.

On Alex Limoges and Bryce Kindopp

We're trying to prepare ourselves for the playoffs here. We're not patting anybody on the back. That's the expectation. It's not when it goes in the net, I think those guys are playing a responsible game. They were on for that first goal, which we didn't like. At the end of it, our expectations are high for these players. We talk about them as prospects, but right now its not prospects, it's the game right in front of you. We've got to get on the road and take care of one less than 24 hours away.

