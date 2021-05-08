Reign Best Gulls, 7-4

Samuel Fagemo (1-0=1) recorded his 8th goal to start the scoring for the Reign, assisted by Mikey Eyssimont and Jacob Moverare. Fagemo extends his point streak to two games, and has 16 points on the season.

Fagemo's goal can be seen here: https://we.tl/t-qiVnfh3oyC

Arthur Kaliyev (1-2=3) scored his 12th goal of the season just a minute into the second period, on the power play, from Alex Turcotte and Kale Clague. Kaliyev also picks up two assists on Johnson's first and second goals, and now has 27 points on the season, holding his spot strong as Reign point leader.

Kaliyev's goal can be seen here: https://we.tl/t-vwpDao9XDB

Adam Johnson (3-1=4) continues his three game point streak with a multi-point game. Johnson first scores put the Reign up by three goals in the second period, and then went on to assist on Frk's goal, and netted another goal, all in the same period. He then scored an empty net goal in the third period to complete a hat trick. Johnson now has 10 points in 11 games played, and 8 points in the last three games.

Johnson's three goals can be seen here: https://we.tl/t-N2T8TLiYJq

Martin Frk (1-0=1) netted a goal less than a minute after the first Gulls goal, to put the Reign back up by three goals, from Adam Johnson and Mark Alt. Frk continues his point streak to four games, with 4 of his 6 points in the last four games.

Frk's goal can be seen here: https://we.tl/t-BBCsfJlmu2

Aidan Dudas (1-0=1) found the back of the net with a short-handed goal in the third period for the 6th Reign goal of the night, from Brett Sutter. Dudas now has 6 goals and 10 points on the season so far.

Dudas' goal can be seen here: https://we.tl/t-12NaZshffx

Mikey Eyssimont (0-1=1) extends his point streak to three games with an assist on Fagemo's goal, recording 7 points in the last three games.

Jacob Moverare (0-1=1) adds to his season total with an assist on Fagemo's goal.

Alex Turcotte (0-2=2) collects an assist on Kaliyev's early second period goal, and Johnson's empty net goal. He now has 18 points on the season.

Kale Clague (0-1=1) records his 6th assist on Kaliyev's goal.

Markus Phillips (0-1=1) picks up his 6th assist of the season on Johnson's goal, extending his point streak to three games.

Mark Alt (0-1-1) gains an assist on Frk's second period goal to add to his season total.

Brett Sutter (0-1=1) adds an assist to his season total on Dudas' third period goal.

Akil Thomas (0-1=1) earns his 14th assist of the season on Johnson's empty net goal, continuing his point streak to 7 points in the last four games played.

Matthew Villalta (W) stopped 31 of 35 shots faced, collecting his 7th win of the season.

ONT Record: (15-18-4-0)

SD Record: (23-16-1-0)

1st 2nd 3rd OT/SO Final

ONT 1 4 2 - 7

SD 0 1 3 - 4

Shots PP

SD 35 2/5

ONT 39 1/4

Three Stars:

1) ONT - Adam Johnson

2) COL - Arthur Kaliyev

3) SD - Chase De Leo

GWG: Adam Johnson (4)

W: Matthew Villalta (7-7-1-1)

L: Olle Eriksson Ek (7-6-1-0)

Next Game: Sunday, May 9th vs. Colorado Eagles, 1:00 PM PDT at Toyota Sports Performance Center - El Segundo, CA

