Barracuda Fall in Seesaw Battle with Silver Knights 5-3

Las Vegas, NV - The San Jose Barracuda (15-14-4-2) scored the first goal on Saturday afternoon at T-Mobile Arena but the Henderson Silver Knights (23-12-0-0) (Golden Knights) would score the next three goals en-route to a 5-3 win. The loss snapped San Jose's three-game winning streak on the road.

- Oskar Dansk (6-2-0-0) made 27 saves to pick up his second-straight win over the Barracuda

- Zach Sawchenko (1-2-0) faced 39 shots, allowing five in the loss, and is now 0-2 against Henderson this season

- Max Letunov (12) netted his second goal in as many games and third in his last four outings and now co-leads the team with 12 goals on the year

- Ozzy Wiesblatt (2) collected a goal and an assist for his first multi-point game of his pro career

- Henderson's Danny O'Regan (13) netted his team-leading 13th goal and 8th over his last seven games

- Silver Knights rookie Jack Dugan (9) buried an empty-netter and now co-leads all AHL freshmen in points (31)

