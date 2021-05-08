Silver Knights Shine in First Game at T-Mobile Arena, Win 5-3

May 8, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Henderson Silver Knights News Release







On a Saturday afternoon at T-Mobile Arena, the Henderson Silver Knights defeated the San Jose Barracuda, 5-3.

HOW IT WENT DOWN

San Jose struck first with a goal from Scott Reedy. Danny O'Regan answered right back to even the score 1-1. At the 12:37 mark in the first period, Pavel Dorofeyev pushed the Henderson lead to 2-1. Minutes into the second frame Cody Glass found the back of the net to extend the score to 3-1. The scoreboard read 3-2 after Maxim Letunov found the back of the net. Pavel Dorofeyev notched his second of the contest to begin the final frame to give Henderson the 4-2 lead. Ozzie Wiesblatt converted on a power play to keep the game close 4-3. Jack Dugan scored on an empty-netter to secure the 5-3 Silver Knight win.

LOOKING AHEAD

The Silver Knights face off against the San Jose Barracuda once again at Orleans Arena on Tuesday, May 11 at 7 p.m. PT. Fans can watch the game on AHLTV and listen on 1230 The Game.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from May 8, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.