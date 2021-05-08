Monsters Gain Point in 4-3 Shootout Loss to Americans

May 8, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Cleveland Monsters News Release







CLEVELAND - The Cleveland Monsters fell to the Rochester Americans 4-3 in a shootout on Saturday night at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. With the shootout loss, the Monsters are now 15-8-1-2 and are currently in second place in the AHL's Central Division standings.

The Americans scored the lone goal of the opening frame from Jean-Sebastien Dea on the power play at 1:38 sending the Monsters into the first intermission trailing 1-0. Cleveland's Cliff Pu notched a tally at 6:24 of the second period off assists from Tyler Angle and Thomas Schemitsch knotting the game at 1-1. Josh Dunne quickly helped the Monsters take the lead at 9:22 with a feed from Angle, but the Americans' Patrick Polino recorded a goal at 11:35 once again tying the game. Jake Christiansen notched a tally at 17:52 off a helper from Schemitsch to send Cleveland to the final intermission with a 3-2 lead. Rochester's Dea scored his second goal of the night at 9:32 of the final period forcing the game into overtime. Despite scoring chances in the extra frame, Dea recorded the lone shootout goal for Rochester bringing the final score to 4-3.

Cleveland's Brad Thiessen made 16 saves in defeat while Rochester's Billy Christopoulos stopped 38 shots for the victory.

The Monsters host the Grand Rapids Griffins on Tuesday, May 11, for a 7:00 p.m. puck drop at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Follow the games with full coverage on FOX Sports 1350AM 'The Gambler', AHLTV and the Monsters Hockey Network.

Stay up to date on all Monsters news with the Monsters Mobile App presented by University Hospitals available to download at the Apple Store or Google Play Store. Be sure to follow the Monsters on Twitter @monstershockey, on Facebook at www.facebook.com/monstershockey, and on Instagram @monstershockey.

Scoring:

1st 2nd 3rd OT SO Final

CLE 0 3 0 0 0 3

ROC 1 1 1 0 1 4

Shots/Special Teams:

Shots PP PK PIM

CLE 41 0/5 1/2 9 min / 3 inf

ROC 20 1/2 5/5 15 min / 6 inf

Goaltenders:

Goaltender Outcome Saves GA Record

CLE Thiessen OT 16 3 4-5-3

ROC Christopoulos W 38 3 1-1-0

Cleveland Record: 15-8-1-2, 2nd Central Division

Rochester Record: 10-12-2-1, 6th North Division

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from May 8, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.