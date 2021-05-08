CLEVELAND MONSTERS: Blue Jackets Reassign Defenseman Gavin Bayreuther to Monsters

American Hockey League (AHL) - Cleveland Monsters News Release







CLEVELAND - The AHL's Cleveland Monsters, top affiliate of the NHL's Columbus Blue Jackets, announced Saturday that the Blue Jackets reassigned defenseman Gavin Bayreuther to the Monsters from the Taxi Squad. In nine appearances for the Blue Jackets this season, Bayreuther posted 1-0-1 with seven penalty minutes and a -1 rating and added 1 -9-10 with 11 penalty minutes and a -2 rating in ten appearances for the Monsters.

A 6'1", 194 lb. left-shooting native of Concord, NH, Bayreuther, 26, posted 3-3-6 with 17 penalty minutes and a +1 rating in 28 NHL appearances for the Dallas Stars and Columbus from 2018-19 and 2020-21. In 208 career AHL appearances for the Texas Stars and Cleveland spanning parts of five seasons from 2016-21, Bayreuther contributed 23-78-101 with 91 penalty minutes and a -1 rating.

Prior to his professional career, Bayreuther supplied 35-76-111 with 92 penalty minutes and a +24 rating in 142 NCAA appearances for St. Lawrence University spanning four seasons from 2014-17. During the 2012-13 season, Bayreuther additionally notched 9-24-33 with 43 penalty minutes and a +8 rating in 60 appearances for the USHL's Cedar Rapids RoughRiders and Fargo Force.

