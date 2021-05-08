Comets Lose Final Syracuse Road Game against Crunch, 4-2

Utica, N.Y - The Utica Comets made their way into the Upstate Medical University Arena for one final time during the 2020-21 season and like most times before, they were unable to defeat the home team, losing 4-2 against the Syracuse Crunch.

It was the Crunch that started the scoring in the opening period after Comets goalie Joel Hoffer made a save on a wrist shot from the left wing side, he kicked the puck out to the oncoming Devante Stephens who wasted no time burying his chance at 10:44. Later, with the Comets on a five-on-three man advantage, the Comets couldn't get anything past Crunch netminder Spencer Martin who came up with one great save after another. As the ensuing five-on-four advantage was concluding, a centering pass deflected off Hugh McGing and just past the goal-line at 16:26. The goal counted as a power-play tally and was assisted by Will Lockwood and Lukas Jasek. After the first twenty minutes, the game was tied at 1-1.

In the middle frame, Peter Abbandonato scored on a one-timer during a Crunch power-play at 2:31 and it lifted the Crunch to a 2-1 lead. Later it was a goal by Henry Bowlby that extended Syracuse's lead. Bowlby was able to fly past the Comets defense and slide the puck between the legs of Hofer at 8:22. At the conclusion of the second period, the Crunch lead 3-1.

In the final period of play, it was an early goal for Lukas Jasek on a giveaway by the Crunch in their own zone. Jasek skated in and his wristed the puck past the blocker of Martin at 1:27. This cut the deficit to 3-2. But, it was the Crunch that answered back just over two minutes later when Syracuse defenseman Cal Foote stole a Comets pass at center ice and blasted a shot while skating inside the Comets zone. The shot got by Hofer low on the glove side and the Crunch reacquired a two goal lead, 4-2. Despite a late power-play and Hofer pulled for another attacker, the Comets couldn't erase a two goal gap in the scoreboard and skated away without a point. Utica outshot the Crunch 37-30 during the contest.

The Comets will face the Crunch for one final time on Monday night at the Adirondack Bank Center.

