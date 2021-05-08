Dea Lifts Amerks to 4-3 Shootout Win over Monsters

(Cleveland, OH) ... Jean-Sebastien Dea scored twice in regulation, including the game-tying tally midway through the third period, and netted the only goal in the shootout to lift the Rochester Americans (10-12-2-1) to a 4-3 win over the Cleveland Monsters (15-8-8-2) in the final meeting of the season between the two teams Saturday at the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.

Tonight's matchup was the sixth and final meeting between the two teams this season with Rochester showing a 2-4-0-0 record against the Monsters, including a 2-1-0-0 mark in Cleveland. Rochester holds a record of 31-11-4-4 over Cleveland since the start of the 2011-12 campaign and has earned a point in nine of the last 12 games, which includes all seven meetings last season.

In his first game back with Rochester since April 9, Dea (2+0) notched his fifth and sixth goals of the season for his fourth multi-point effort of the year before adding the shootout-clinching goal. Rookie forward Patrick Polino (1+0) notched his second professional marker, while defenseman Oskari Laaksonen (0+2) collected his third multi-point game of the season. Additionally, forwards Brandon Hawkins (0+1), Brendan Warren (0+1) and Matej Pekar (0+1) all added assists as Rochester picked up its second straight win on the road.

In his third start of the season, rookie goaltender Billy Christopoulos (1-1-0) earned his first American Hockey League win as he stopped 38 saves on 41 shots he faced through regulation and overtime. Additionally, Christopoulos was clean through three shots faced in the shootout.

Cleveland forwards Cliff Pu and (1+0) and Josh Dunne (1+0) and defenseman Jake Christiansen (1+0) all contributed to the scoreline during Saturday's contest with a goal apiece. Both notching multi-point efforts, forward Tyler Angle (0+2) and defenseman Thomas Schemitsch (0+2) combined for four assists on the night.

In his 12th game of the season, veteran goaltender Brad Thiessen (4-5-3) suffered the loss on the night while making 16 saves in the crease.

Just shy of the six-and-a-half-minute mark in the second period, Cleveland squared up the contest at one apiece before taking its first lead of the game not even three minutes later.

The first of two Cleveland goals came at the 6:24 mark when Pu knocked in his second goal of the season with a shot that went right through the legs of Christopoulos.

Next, Angle would force a turnover in the neutral zone before skating up the right wing and finding a wide-open Dunne making his way to the Amerks crease. As Angle took the initial shot, the rebound caromed off an Amerks defenseman and ricochet off the shoulder of Dunne, who was stationed atop the crease.

Rochester wouldn't leave the middle frame without a goal, though, as they tied up the tilt at two apiece with 9:25 to go.

Pekar picked up his fifth assist of the season as he shifted the puck to Laaksonen in the Amerks offensive zone. Laaksonen centered himself between the face-off dots before slipping a pass to Polino above the right face-off circle. Polino then zipped a shot from out high and lit the lamp for the second time in his professional career.

Another six-and-a-half-minutes later, a wrist shot from the high slot by Christiansen would sail over the glove side of Christopoulos to pull the Monsters ahead 3-2 heading into the second intermission.

As Rochester headed into the final stanza behind by one, they found a way to tie up the game once more to send it into an extra frame of hockey for the sixth time this season.

Exchanging passes, Dea flipped the puck to Warren in the right face-off circle as he attacked the Cleveland net. As Warren made his way right to the right of Thiessen, he would send a pass to Dea, who was positioned on the opposite side of the crease ready to ring one in for his second marker of the game at the 9:32 mark and send the contest into overtime.

As overtime ensued, both teams were held silent before heading into the Amerks third shootout effort of the 2020-21 campaign.

Being the home team, Cleveland had the chance to go first in the shootout but was unable to succeed on its first two chances. As Hawkins came up short on the first shot for Rochester, it was up to Dea to make his mark for the final time of the night.

Dea beat Thiessen high stick-side of Thiessen for the game-winning shot as Cleveland was not able to get past Christopoulos in its third and final effort.

When the Amerks embarked on their first man-advantage opportunity just 90 seconds into the night's contest, they'd immediately controlled the face-off to the right of the Cleveland crease.

As Laaksonen danced above the right face-off circle, he found Hawkins waiting alongside the boards. Hawkins connected with Laaksonen's pass and went driving up the wing where he found Dea ready to take action. Faking out a Monsters defenseman upon retrieving the puck, Dea made his way around the back of the net before stuffing a wraparound inside the near post for the first shot and goal of the night for Rochester.

Now 25 games into the season, Rochester's power-play has gone 26-for-94 with a 27.7% conversion rate that is again first in the AHL. The Amerks' 26 goals on the man-advantage are most among all North Division teams and seven off the AHL lead behind the San Diego Gulls. Not to forget, the Amerks have scored at least one power-play goal in 17 of their 25 games this season.

For the first time this season, Rochester held Cleveland silent through the first 20 minutes of play despite their 10 chances on net.

The Amerks close out their final road trip of the year on Wednesday, May 12 at the Adirondack Bank Center when they take on the Utica Comets for the 11th meeting between the clubs this season. All of the action from the 7:00 p.m. puck drop will be carried live on The Sports Leader 95.7 FM/950 AM ESPN Rochester as well as AHLTV.

Goal Scorers

ROC: J. Dea (5, 6, SO GWG), P. Polino (2)

CLE: C. Pu (2), J. Dunne (6), J. Christiansen (3)

Goaltenders

ROC: B. Christopoulos - 38/41 (W)

CLE: B. Thiessen - 16/19 (SOL)

Shots

ROC: 20

CLE: 41

Special Teams

ROC: PP (1/2) | PK (5/5)

CLE: PP (0/5) | PK (1/2)

Three Stars

1. J. Dea (ROC)

2. O. Laaksonen (ROC)

3. T. Angle (CLE)

