Bears Defeat Devils, 2-1
May 7, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Binghamton Devils News Release
NEWARK - Reilly Walsh scored the lone goal for the Binghamton Devils in a 2-1 loss to the Hershey Bears on Friday night inside RWJBarnabas Health Hockey House.
After no scoring in the first period, Hershey took a 1-0 lead off the stick of Matt Moulson. Goaltender Gilles Senn stopped Moulson but the captain got the rebound and pushed the puck into the net for the one-goal lead. Assists on the goal were given to Joe Snively and Eddie Wittchow at 13:48 of the second.
Connor McMichael gave the Bears a 2-0 lead on the power play. As Michael Vukojevic sat in the penalty box, McMichael sent a shot off the post and into the net for his 12th of the year at the 17:30 mark of the second. The goal was McMichael's 12th of the year with assists from Alex Alexeyev and Philippe Maillet and the Bears took the two-goal lead into the third period.
In the third period, Reilly Walsh go the Devils on the board with 6:10 left in regulation and the deficit was just one goal. Assists were given to Nate Schnarr and Tyler Irvine. That made the score 2-1 and that held up as the final. Senn stopped 23 in the loss and Shepard denied 31 in the win.
The Devils return to the ice tomorrow, Saturday, May 8 against the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins at 5 p.m. inside Mohegan Sun Arena.
Images from this story
|
Binghamton Devils forward Aarne Talvitie faces off with the Hershey Bears
