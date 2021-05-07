Defenseman Kyle Burroughs Reassigned to Eagles

WINDSOR, C0. - The Colorado Eagles, proud AHL affiliate of the Colorado Avalanche, have announced that defenseman Kyle Burroughs has been reassigned to the Eagles by the team's NHL affiliate. Burroughs has notched one assist in eight AHL games with Colorado this season, while also posting one assist in five NHL contests with the Avalanche. A seventh-round selection of the New York Islanders in the 2013 NHL Entry Draft, Burroughs has collected 83 points in 327 career AHL games with the Eagles and Bridgeport Sound Tigers.

The Eagles will return to action when they take on the Bakersfield Condors on Friday, May 7th at 7:00pm MT at Mechanics Bank Arena in Bakersfield, California. Fans can catch every game this season live on "The Home of the Colorado Eagles," 92.9 The Bear or on AHLTV.

