Colorado Eagles Game Postponed
May 7, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Colorado Eagles News Release
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... The American Hockey League today announced that due to league COVID-19 protocols affecting the Colorado Eagles, tonight's game between the Eagles and the Bakersfield Condors has been postponed.
Make-up information has yet to be determined.
POSTPONED: AHL Game #346 - Colorado at Bakersfield - from Fri., May 7 to TBD
