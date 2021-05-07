Colorado Eagles Game Postponed

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... The American Hockey League today announced that due to league COVID-19 protocols affecting the Colorado Eagles, tonight's game between the Eagles and the Bakersfield Condors has been postponed.

Make-up information has yet to be determined.

POSTPONED: AHL Game #346 - Colorado at Bakersfield - from Fri., May 7 to TBD

