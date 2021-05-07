Stars Ring up Seven against Roadrunners

May 7, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Texas Stars News Release









Texas Stars celebrate a goal against the Tucson Roadrunners

(Texas Stars, Credit: Andy Nietupski) Texas Stars celebrate a goal against the Tucson Roadrunners(Texas Stars, Credit: Andy Nietupski)

CEDAR PARK, Texas - The Texas Stars, American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, never relented against the Tucson Roadrunners tonight, earning a 7-2 win at home to begin a three-game week at H-E-B Center at Cedar Park. Texas has won three of the last four games and have wins in all four games against the Roadrunners this year.

In the opening minute, Ty Dellandrea deflected a shot from Jerad Rosburg past goaltender Ivan Prosvetov to give Texas the early 1-0 advantage. The Roadrunners countered at the halfway point of the period as Jalen Smereck ramped a shot off a defender's stick before passing by Adam Scheel to make it 1-1.

The Stars response was four minutes later when Cole Schneider was fed a perfect pass from Louis that he promptly redirected into the net at the top of the crease. Texas added another late goal from Anthony Louis with 22 seconds left in the frame. Before the intermission, the winger lifted a backhanded shot over the shoulder Prosvetov and into the net for his ninth tally this year. The trio of Dellandrea, Schneider, and Louis would each earn a goal and an assist in the game.

The Roadrunners closed the gap slightly in the second period. Defenseman Jordan Schmaltz tallied his second of the season to make it 3-2 less than three minutes into the middle period. But Texas never wavered in their pursuit of the win. Max Martin was credited with his first pro goal after a shot ricocheted off of two separate defenseman in front of the net before sliding past the goal line at 9:10 of the period.

With a 4-2 lead in their back pocket, Texas entered the third period looking to close out the night. They did it with an exclamation point by scoring three separate goals. Riley Damiani collected first on a rebound next to the left post for his third goal in three games less than three minutes into the third period. Adam Mascherin added another with a nifty move to the slot halfway through the final frame for his team leading 16th goal of the year. Finally, Ben Gleason closed the game with his third tally this year, scoring on his own rebound to for the seventh tally of the night.

Damiani now leads all rookies with 31 points (10-21=31) and Mascherin ranks second in the AHL with 16 goals. Tonight, is also the third time Texas has scored seven or more times in a single game this year. The Stars finished 0-for-2 on the power play and Tucson failed on one power play chance in the game.

Scheel earned his third win in four starts, making 25 saves for the victory. Prosvetov was handed the loss after making 27 saves on 34 Texas shots.

The Stars and Roadrunners meet again on Saturday, May 8 at 7 p.m. for their second of three games this week.

BOX SCORE

3 STARS OF THE GAME presented by Xerox Business Solutions Southwest

Anthony Louis (TEX)

Ty Dellandrea (TEX)

Cole Schneider (TEX)

The Texas Stars are the primary development affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars. For more information, call (512) GO-STARS (467-8277) or visit TexasStars.com.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from May 7, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.