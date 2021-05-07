Game Day Build-Up: Senators at Rocket, May 7th

The Set-Up:

The Belleville Senators head to Montreal this evening as they take on Laval Rocket for the last time this season.

The Sens are 12-15-1-0 this season heading into tonight's game.

Roster Notes:

The Belleville Sens will have Mads Sogaard in goal tonight, backed up by Kevin Mandolese.

Cedric Andree, Jonathan Davidsson, Roby Jarventie, Jack Kopacka and Zach Magwood are out for Belleville.

Previous History:

The Belleville Senators have met Laval Rocket ten times so far this season and are 2-8-0-0 against the division leaders heading into tonight's match-up. The Sens are currently in 3rd place in the Canadian Division, with 25 points, and 7 games left in their season.

Who to Watch:

Ridley Greig was the 28th overall pick by the Ottawa Senators in 2020 and was able to join the Belleville Sens for 4 games at the start of the 2020-21 season. After returning to the Brandon Wheat Kings (WHL) this year he accumulated 32 points (10 goals) in 21 games played.

Egor Sokolov continues leading the Sens in points, with 19 (13 goals) in 28 games played.

Where to Watch:

Today's game starts at 7pmET and can be seen on AHLTV and RDS. Listen in on TSN690 or 91.9 Sports.

