Game Preview: Condors and Eagles Tonight at 6 p.m.

CONDORSTOWN, Calif. - The Bakersfield Condors host the Colorado Eagles at 6 p.m. on Dignity Health Home Ice at Mechanics Bank Arena. A limited number of tickets are on sale at AXS.com and can be purchased online only. For those attending, please review updated procedures and policies and know before you go! Doors open at 5 p.m.

The game will be broadcast with radio coverage on Fox Sports 970 AM, the iHeartRadio App, and streamed on AHLTV.com.

TONIGHT

The Bakersfield Condors host the Colorado Eagles in the finale of a four-game season series. Bakersfield is 2-1-0 against the Eagles on the season and 1-0 in Bakersfield.

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Bakersfield earned its third straight win with a 2-1 victory over Colorado on Wednesday. Stuart Skinner picked up his league-leading 19th win of the season. Cooper Marody scored his league-leading 21st of the year.

Colorado scored first, but was quickly answered and fell on Wednesday. TJ Tynan picked up his 25th assist of the season, which is good for second in the AHL.

THE SITUATION

The Condors are a point ahead of Henderson in the Pacific Division race. With Henderson playing one fewer game than the Condors, Bakersfield will need to finish two points ahead of the Silver Knights to claim the division's regular season crown. The two teams meet three times in Las Vegas to finish the regular season next week.

KEEP SCORING

Cooper Marody scored his 21st of the season on Wednesday, continuing to pace all goal scorers in the AHL. He has scored in three straight games, including each of the last two game-winners for the club.

HOME ICE ADVANTAGE

The Condors own a 14-1-1 (.906) record in their last 16 on home ice.

CONDORS NOTES

Bakersfield is 22-7-1 in its last 30 games (.750)... Adam Cracknell has 28 points (10g-18a) in his last 28 games... Stuart Skinner is 9-2-0 with a 1.95 goals-against average and a .927 save percentage in his last 11 decisions.

EAGLES NOTES

TJ Tynan is second in the AHL in assists with 25... Adam Werner stopped 25 of 27 on Wednesday... Sheldon Dries opened the scoring... The Eagles were held without a power play goal for just the third time in 17 games.

