Wolves' Rally Ruined Late

May 7, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Chicago Wolves News Release







GRAND RAPIDS, Michigan - Veteran forward Riley Barber scored with 13 seconds left to derail a Chicago Wolves rally and give the Grand Rapids Griffins a 5-4 win Friday night at Van Andel Arena.

Forwards Anthony Richard, Phil Tomasino, Dominik Bokk and David Cotton scored for the Wolves (18-7-1-2), who produced two goals in an 86-second span late in the third period to forge a 4-4 tie.

Center Tommy Novak and defenseman David Warsofsky handed out three assists apiece for Chicago, which couldn't reduce its magic number to win the Central Division crown. It remains at 7 heading into Saturday's home game against Grand Rapids.

The Wolves seized the lead just 3:18 into the night as Novak collected the puck in the defensive zone and spied Richard sneaking behind the defense. He steered a pass through the neutral zone to set up a breakaway as Richard beat goaltender Kevin Boyle with a precise wrister.

Grand Rapids (13-10-3-1) pulled even on Barber's rebound goal at 7:54 of the first, but the Wolves regained control on their first power-play chance of the night. Novak and Warsofsky worked the puck around to the right faceoff circle for Tomasino, who took two quick strides toward the net and whistled a shot bar down for a 2-1 lead at 18:47.

The Griffins forged a 2-2 tie late in the second period when Kyle Criscuolo stationed himself in front of goaltender Beck Warm and tipped home a Jared McIsaac shot for a power-play goal at 17:21.

Grand Rapids built more momentum on defenseman Dylan McIlrath's blast from the top of the right circle 2:05 into the third. The Griffins earned the game's first two-goal lead when Barber, on the rush, patiently dropped a pass back to Criscuolo for a quick snapper that made it 4-2 at 10:51.

The Wolves turned things around thanks to a 5-on-3 power-play opportunity with seven minutes left in regulation. Bokk cut the margin to 4-3 when Novak fed him just beyond the doorstep at 13:36, then Cotton redirected a shot by rookie defenseman Marc Del Gaizo two seconds after the power play expired to make it 4-4 at 15:02 of the third.

Barber and Criscuolo finished with two goals and two assists apiece for Grand Rapids. Boyle (7-3-1) stopped 20 shots to pick up the win while Warm (6-3-1) posted 22 saves.

The Wolves and Griffins meet again at 7 p.m. Saturday at the Wolves Training Facility in Hoffman Estates. To enjoy all the action, visit AHLTV.com.

GRIFFINS 5, WOLVES 4

Chicago 2 0 2 -- 4

Grand Rapids 1 1 3 -- 5

First Period-1, Chicago, Richard 11 (Novak), 3:18; 2, Grand Rapids, Barber 16 (Pearson), 7:54; 3, Chicago, Tomasino 12 (Warsofsky, Novak), 18:47 pp.

Penalties-Chicago (too many men, served by Cotton), 8:41; Barber, Grand Rapids (hooking), 18:24.

Second Period-4, Grand Rapids, Criscuolo 9 (McIsaac, Barber), 17:21 pp.

Penalties-Rempal, Chicago (tripping), 10:34; Curry, Grand Rapids (tripping), 13:20; Hirose, Grand Rapids (high-sticking), 14:42; Keane, Chicago (slashing), 15:49; Curry, Grand Rapids (roughing), 19:07.

Third Period-5, Grand Rapids, McIlrath 2 (Hirose, Criscuolo), 2:05; 6, Grand Rapids, Criscuolo 10 (Barber, Hirose), 10:51; 7, Chicago, Bokk 9 (Novak, Warsofsky), 13:36 pp; 8, Chicago, Cotton 10 (Del Gaizo, Warsofsky), 15:02; 9, Grand Rapids, Barber 17 (Criscuolo, Sebrango), 19:47.

Penalties-Malone, Chicago (high-sticking), 5:55; Loggins, Grand Rapids (slashing), 12:17; Hicketts, Grand Rapids (boarding), 13:00.

Shots on goal-Chicago 10-5-9-24; Grand Rapids 8-6-13-27. Power plays-Chicago 2-6; Grand Rapids 1-4. Goalies-Chicago, Warm (22-27); Grand Rapids, Boyle (20-24). Referees-Jordan Samuels-Thomas and Jonathon Sitarski. Linesmen-Logan Wetekamp and Christopher Williams.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from May 7, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.