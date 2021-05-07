Iowa Rolls Past Rockford in 6-1 Win

DES MOINES, Iowa - Iowa Wild (14-12-4-0, 32 pts.) took down the Rockford IceHogs (11-16-1-0, 23 pts.) by a final score of 6-1 in front of 3,620 fans at Wells Fargo Arena on Friday night. The Wild scored five unanswered goals during the second and third periods, on way to a six-goal performance, the most they have scored in one game this season.

The Wild opened the scoring at 13:54 of the first period and secured a 1-0 lead. Forward Mason Shaw roared into the zone and hit the brakes at the bottom of the right circle. Shaw's pass found defenseman Louie Belpedio rushing into the top of the right circle and his blast beat IceHogs' goaltender Matt Tomkins (36 saves). Forward Matt Boldy collected the secondary assist on the tally.

Iowa led 1-0 after the first period and led in total shots, 0013-10.

The IceHogs struck for an equalizer at 2:08 of the second period. Forward Mitchell Fossier beat Wild goaltender Hunter Jones (26 saves) at the right post to tie the game, 1-1.

Iowa grabbed another lead at 12:30 of the second period. Defenseman Turner Ottenbreit's shot from the blue line sailed through a screen past Tomkins. Ottenbreit's go-ahead goal was unassisted and brought the score to 2-1.

At 15:58 of the second period, the Wild struck again. Shaw won a faceoff at the left circle and connected with forward Gerry Mayhew. Mayhew took the puck to the left point and spun a shot through traffic to make it 3-1.

Iowa extended their lead to 4-1 at 17:46 of the second period with a power play marker. Forward Connor Dewar's wrist shot from the slot bounced off the pad of Tomkins. Forward Gabriel Dumont found the rebound and wrapped it around Tomkins into the net. Boldy notched the secondary assist, for his fifth multi-point game in his first ten professional contests.

After 40 minutes of play, the Wild led 4-1. In the second period, the Wild led in shots, 16-11, and held an edge in total shots, 29-21.

Belpedio recorded his second goal of the night at 13:26 of the final period to make it 5-1. While on the power play, Iowa had an extra attacker on the ice after a delayed penalty was called against Rockford. Forward Mitchell Chaffee connected with linemate Will Bitten in front of the net. Bitten passed it back to Belpedio in the slot, and his one-timer found the back of the net.

With 22 seconds left in the game, Wild defenseman Keaton Thompson flung the puck off the glass in his own zone to center ice. Bitten tracked down the loose puck, cruised into the left circle and beat Tomkins over the glove, bringing the final score to 6-1.

The Wild led in third period shots 13-6, and in total shots, 42-27. The Wild went 2-5 on the man- advantage, while the IceHogs failed to capitalize on their three power play chances.

Iowa and Rockford meet again on Sunday, May 9, for their final matchup of the season. Puck drop is scheduled for 4:00 p.m. at BMO Harris Bank Center in Rockford, Ill.

