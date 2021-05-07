Pacific Division Playoff Format Set

CONDORSTOWN, Calif. - The American Hockey League (AHL) announced today that all seven Pacific Division teams will participate in a postseason tournament to decide the John D. Chick Trophy winner as division champion. The fourth- through seventh-place clubs in the regular-season standings will play a single-elimination play-in, held at FivePoint Arena in Irvine, Calif., to determine who will join the top three teams in the best-of-three semifinals. All semifinals and finals games will be hosted by the highest seeded team in each series.

The semifinal winners will advance to a best-of-three finals, with that winner being awarded the John D. Chick Trophy as champions of the Pacific Division; the Chick Trophy has been presented to an AHL division champion annually since 1961-62.

The Condors are currently second in the Pacific Division and would move into first with any victory tonight over Colorado.

Ticketing information, schedule, and more will be announced next week.

2021 PACIFIC DIVISION PLAYOFFS

Play-In Series (May 18-19)

Game 1 - Tue., May 18 - #4 vs. #7, 1:00 PT (at Irvine, Calif.)

Game 2 - Tue., May 18 - #5 vs. #6, 7:30 PT (at Irvine, Calif.)

Game 3 - Wed., May 19 - Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner, 7:00 PT (at Irvine, Calif.)

Semifinal "A" (best-of-3; to conclude by May 24)

Game 1 - #1 vs. Play-In winner (at higher seed)

Game 2 - #1 vs. Play-In winner (at higher seed)

*Game 3 - #1 vs. Play-In winner (at higher seed)

Semifinal "B" (best-of-3; to conclude by May 24)

Game 1 - #2 vs. #3 (at higher seed)

Game 2 - #2 vs. #3 (at higher seed)

*Game 3 - #2 vs. #3 (at higher seed)

Pacific Division Finals (best-of-3; to conclude by May 29)

Game 1 - Semifinal winners (at higher seed)

Game 2 - Semifinal winners (at higher seed)

*Game 3 - Semifinal winners (at higher seed)

*if necessary

