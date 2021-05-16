Devils Take Down Phantoms in Finale, 4-3

May 16, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Binghamton Devils News Release









Binghamton Devils celebrate after a goal against the Lehigh Valley Phantoms

(Binghamton Devils) Binghamton Devils celebrate after a goal against the Lehigh Valley Phantoms(Binghamton Devils)

ALLENTOWN - Nolan Foote tied the game late in an eventual 4-3 shootout win for the Binghamton Devils over the Lehigh Valley Phantoms on Sunday afternoon inside PPL Center.

Fabian Zetterlund scored just 32 seconds into the game to give the Devils a 1-0 lead. Ryan Schmelzer's shot was stopped by goaltender Felix Sandstrom and the puck trickled through his legs. Zetterlund tapped it over the line for the one-goal lead. Assists were given Schmelzer and A.J. Greer.

Lehigh Valley tied the game 1-1 at 7:14 of the first period as Linus Sandin scored on the power play. Ryan Fitzgerald and Cal O'Reilly picked up the assists on Sandin's sixth of the year.

Max Willman put the Phantoms up 2-1 at the 11:36 mark of the opening period. Tyler Wotherspoon and Linus Hogberg combined to set up Willman for his ninth of the year and the one-goal lead.

At the 7:52 mark of the second period, O'Reilly set up Fitzgerald with a pass inside the left-wing circle and he deked around goaltender Evan Cormier and beat him for the 3-1 lead. The goal was Fitzgerald's 12th of the year with helpers from O'Reilly and Wotherspoon.

Mason Jobst led Graeme Clarke with a long pass to the neutral zone to get the Devils within one. Clarke took the pass and slid the puck around the right leg pad of Sandstrom with just 31 seconds left in the second period. The goal was Clarke's eighth of the year from Jobst and Reilly Walsh and the Devils trailed 3-2 after two.

Late in regulation with the net empty, Nolan Foote tipped in a Clarke shot from the left-wing circle and it sailed by Sandstrom to tie the game 3-3. The goal came with 1:24 left in regulation from Clarke and Michael Vukojevic and forced overtime.

After no scoring in overtime, Clarke scored in the second round of the shootout and Cormier denied Sandin in the third round for the 4-3 win. Cormier denied 32 of 25 in the win and Sandstrom stopped 28 of 31 in the loss.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from May 16, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.