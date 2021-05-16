Amerks Top Comets in Regular Season Finale

(Rochester, NY) ... The Rochester Americans (11-15-2-1) brought their historic 65th season in the American Hockey League to a close Sunday night with 2-1 victory over the intrastate rival Utica Comets (16-11-0-1) at The Blue Cross Arena.

The matchup was the third of three get-togethers this week and the 11th meeting overall between the two teams this season. Rochester earned at least a one point in four of the last 10 games.

Former Comet Dylan Blujus recorded his first two points of the season with his goal first since Feb. 28, 2020 as a member of the Comets. It marked Blujus' first multi-point effort since Dec. 27, 2017 as he netted a goal and assist. Brendan Warren completed the scoring with his fourth tally of the slate. Michael Mersch, Brent Gates, Jr., and Brett Murray all picked up assists in the victory, Rochester's first at home since March 3.

Goaltender Michael Houser (1-3-0), who came within seconds of earning his first shutout with the Amerks, picked up his first AHL win since Jan. 17, 2017 as a member of the Ontario Regin. The win was his first with Rochester. In four appearances this week, Houser has made 110 saves while posting a 2.33 goals-against average to go with a .924 save percentage.

The Comets erased Houser's bid for a shutout as Sam Anas scored his fourth goal of the season on a penalty shot late in the third period while rookie netminder Will Cranley made 21 saves in his AHL/professional debut.

In a quick-moving first period, it appeared the Comets were going to get the first break as the Amerks were called for a tripping penalty with 5:42 left in the stanza. However, Rochester successfully killed off the infraction and took a 1-0 lead thanks to Blujus' tally at the 17:06 mark.

Following a change on the fly, Murray skated into the offensive zone before wrapping the puck around the boards to Mersch along the right wing. The veteran forward, despite being tied up with a Utica skater, kicked the puck towards the right point to Blujus. As the puck came to the Blujus, he stepped into a shot and blasted it past Cranley, who lost his goal stick during the power-play.

With the assist, Murray became the first Amerk this season to reach the 20-point plateau while Mersch has tallied 12 points (5+7) over his final 14 outings, including a season-high four-point effort on April 23 with a pair of goals and two assists.

Rochester, despite being outshot 15-8 during the first period, came out of the intermission and doubled its lead just 2:10 into the second stanza.

Gathering loose puck atop the right point, Blujus fired a shot towards Cranley. With bodies in front, the puck eventually was scooped up to the left of the net and tucked in-between the glove and left post to give the Amerks a 2-0 lead.

Blujus and Gates, Jr. both were awarded the helper on Warren's fourth tally of the slate and sixth point overall in 10 games.

During the final 20 minutes of regulation, the two teams traded chances and it seemed Houser was going to earn his first career shutout but the Comets spoiled the bid. Utica pulled its goaltender during the two minutes, and as a shot got near the crease, bodies crashed looking to either keep the puck out of the net or to put it in.

During the ensuing net-front scramble, however, an Amerk was called for closing his hand on the puck inside the crease, resulting in a penalty shot.

On the attempt, Anas was summoned for Utica and the forward skated slowly into the offensive zone before snapping a shot to break the shutout bid with 36 seconds left in the period.

Utica again pulled its netminder looking for the equalizer, but the Amerks preserved the season-ending 2-1 victory.

Post-Game Interviews

Amerks defenseman Dylan Blujus - https://www.youtube.com/watch?vÛdFHdu1iI8

Amerks goaltender Michael Houser - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xahfjV7rpLU

Amerks head coach Seth Appert - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=n3DLAzfwdDM

Goal Scorers

ROC: D. Blujus (1), B. Warren (4 - GWG)

UTI: S. Anas (4 - PS)

Goaltenders

ROC: M. Houser - 28/29 (W)

UTI: W. Cranley - 21/23 (L)

Shots

ROC: 23

UTI: 29

Special Teams

ROC: PP (0/4) | PK (2/2)

UTI: PP (0/2) | PK (4/4)

Three Stars

1. M. Houser (ROC)

2. D. Blujus (ROC)

3. B. Warren (ROC)

