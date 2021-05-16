Nine Goals Lift Reign

May 16, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Ontario Reign News Release







The Ontario Reign finish out the 20-21 regular season in 6th place, with an 8-2 run over their last 10 games. The Pacific Division Play-In round begin on Tuesday, May 18th, and the Reign will face off against the Colorado Eagles at 7:30pm.

Boko Imama (2-1=3) had a multi-point game with two goals and an assist on the night, with all points earned in the second period. Imama finishes the regular season with 9 goals and 14 points in the 20-21 regular season.

Imama's goals can be seen here: https://we.tl/t-UAQgaTJYGb

Lias Andersson (1-2=3) tied the game late in the first period with his 6th goal of the year, assisted by Kale Clague and Martin Frk, plus added an assist on both Kupari's and Fagemo's goals. Andersson finishes the year with 17 points in 15 games played.

Andersson's goal can be seen here: https://we.tl/t-HwJFcTG3h9

Kale Clague (0-3=3) added three assists to his season total on goals from Andersson, Imama and Thomas. Clague finishes the regular season with a 4-game point streak.

Arthur Kaliyev (0-2=2) recorded two assists on Johnson's and Fagemo's goals and finishes the regular season as the Reign point leader with 31 points in 40 games played.

Jacob Moverare (0-2=2) earns two assists tonight on Durzi's and Thomas' goals, the first and last goals of the game. Moverare adds to his season total of 15 points.

Martin Frk (0-2=2) continues his 7-game point streak with an assist on both Andersson's and Kupari's goals, recording 12 points in 14 games played this season.

Sean Durzi (1-0=1) scored just 29 seconds into the game, assisted by Jacob Moverare and Mikey Eyssimont. Durzi closes out the season with a three-game point streak, and 20 points in 39 games played.

Durzi's goal can be seen here: https://we.tl/t-C5YmYgLNjW

Adam Johnson (1-0=1) put the Reign ahead by two with his 6th goal of the season, from Arthur Kaliyev. Johnson now has 11 points in 14 games played in the 20-21 regular season.

Johnson's goal can be seen here: https://we.tl/t-R08I9A8HNA

Markus Phillips (1-0=1) netted his 3rd goal of the season from Aidan Dudas and Boko Imama to give the Reign a 6-3 lead in the second period.

Phillip's goal can be seen here: https://we.tl/t-2onqb2sE71

Samuel Fagemo (1-0=1) scored his 10th goal of the season to put the Reign up by four goals in the third period, from Kaliyev and Andersson. Fagemo finishes the year with 18 points in 32 games played.

Fagemo's goal can be seen here: https://we.tl/t-KSM2ST4bwq

Rasmus Kupari (1-0=1) scored his 8th goal of the year, assisted by Andersson and Frk. Kupari earned 23 points in 32 games played during the 20-21 season.

Kupari's goal can be seen here: https://we.tl/t-kv6FYC4lw6

Akil Thomas (1-0=1) continues his point streak to 7 games with his 10th goal of the season, assisted by Kale Clague and Jacob Moverare. Thomas completes the year with 26 points in 40 games played and secured the second-place spot for Regin points.

Thomas' goal can be seen here: https://we.tl/t-jMCLQy1KzB

Mikey Eyssimont (0-1=1) picks up his 8th assist on Durzi's goal and completes the season with 17 points.

Aidan Dudas (0-1=1) picks up his 5th assist on Phillip's second period goal.

Tyler Madden (0-1=1) records an assist on Imama's second goal in his second game back since March 6th. Madden closes the season with 5 points in 14 games played.

ONT Record: (16-19-4-0)

TUC Record: (13-19-2-0)

1st 2nd 3rd OT/SO Final

ONT 3 3 3 - 9

TUC 3 0 1 - 4

Shots PP

ONT 31 1/5

TUC 40 0/5

Three Stars:

1) ONT - Boko Imama

2) ONT - Lias Andersson

3) ONT - Kale Clague

GWG: Boko Imama (9)

W: JF Berube (6-9-2-0)

L: Ivan Prosvetov (9-8-0-0)

Pacific Division Playoffs - Next Game: Tuesday, May 18th vs. Colorado Eagles, 7:30 PM PDT at FivePoint Arena - Irvine, CA

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from May 16, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.