American Hockey League Announces Suspension

May 16, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) News Release







SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... The American Hockey League today announced that Rochester Americans forward Dalton Smith has been suspended for one (1) game as a consequence of his actions in a game vs. Utica on May 14.

Smith will miss Rochester's game today (May 16) vs. Utica.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from May 16, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.