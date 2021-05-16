American Hockey League Announces Suspension
May 16, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) News Release
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... The American Hockey League today announced that Rochester Americans forward Dalton Smith has been suspended for one (1) game as a consequence of his actions in a game vs. Utica on May 14.
Smith will miss Rochester's game today (May 16) vs. Utica.
