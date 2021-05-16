Comets End Season with Loss to Americans, 2-1

Utica, N.Y - The Utica Comets took to the ice for the last time in the 2020-21 season and as the Vancouver Canucks American Hockey League affiliate in Rochester as they drop a 2-1 decision against the Americans at Blue Cross Arena.

In the first period, there was only one goal and it went to Rochester. After Comets rookie goaltender Will Cranley, who was making his first ever professional start, broke his stick, the Amerks took advantage and fired a shot blocker side and in. The shot came off the stick of defenseman Dylan Blujus at 17:06. The first stanza ended with the Comets down 1-0.

The Amerks scored the only goal of the second period after a scramble resulted in the puck bouncing fortuitously to the stick of Brendan Warren who shoveled it just between the post and the left pad of Cranley. The goal scored at 2:10 put Rochester up 2-0.

In the final period of play, the Comets were awarded a penalty shot with 36.5 seconds left after a Rochester player covered his hand on the puck in the crease. Sam Anas stood at center ice, skated in and fired a shot over the glove and in on Amerks goalie Michael Houser. It cut the deficit to 2-1 but ultimately, it wouldn't be enough and the game would conclude with a loss. The season concluded with the Comets holding a record of 16-11-0-1 for 33 points.

