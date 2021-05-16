Game Day Build-Up: Senators vs. Moose, May 16th

May 16, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Belleville Senators News Release







The Set-Up:

The Belleville Senators end their four game set against Manitoba Moose this afternoon at the Canadian Tire Centre.

The Sens are 16-15-1-0 this season as they head into their third last game after yesterday's win over the Moose.

Roster Notes:

The Belleville Sens will have Mads Sogaard in goal tonight, backed up by Kevin Mandolese.

Vitaly Abramov, Cedrick Andree, Logan Brown, Jack Dougherty, Jonathan Davidsson, Joey Daccord, Curtis Douglas, Brandon Fortunato, Ridly Greig, Filip Gustavsson, Jack Kopacka, Zach Magwood, Cole Reinhardt and Colby Williams are out for Belleville.

Previous History:

The Belleville Senators will end a four game set against the Manitoba Moose this afternoon after another 3-2 win last night. The Sens are 4-4-1-0 against the Moose this season, with tonight being their final match-up. The Belleville Senators have won six out of their last six games, three of them against Manitoba Moose.

Who to Watch:

Mads Sogaard, a 2019 round 2 #37 overall draft pick by Ottawa Senators, is coming off a season in the Metal Ligaen - Denmark's top professional hockey league - where he posted a 10-5-1 record and a league-leading .922 save percentage as a member of the Esbjerg Energy. Sogaard spent the past two seasons with the Medicine Hat Tigers (WHL) and has helped the Sens win all five games he has started in so far this season.

Where to Watch:

Today's game starts at 4pm and can be seen LIVE on Belleville Senators AHLTV brought to you by CAA, with the broadcast on TSN1200 and CJBQ800.

Don't forget to download the Belleville Senators app before game time, and follow the Sens social media for updates.

Merchandise Promotion:

LAST CHANCE: Buy any hat and get a t-shirt 50% off! Code: SENSBOGO

Shop Now: https://shop.bellevillesens.com/collections/hats

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from May 16, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.