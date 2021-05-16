Silver Knights Fall in Final Game of the Regular Season in OT

The Silver Knights fell to the Condors in a shootout, 4-3, Sunday evening at Orleans Arena to close out the regular season.

HOW IT WENT DOWN

The Silver Knights', Macus Kallionkieli opened up the scoring about two minutes into the game after a turnover in the Bakersfield zone. Paul Cotter's forecheck pressure led to another turnover in the Condor end. Cotter stripped the puck and then found Jack Dugan in front of the net. Dugan buried it, giving Henderson a 2-0 lead.Â Seconds later, the Silver Knights gave Bakersfield problems in their zone again, which led to a Danny O'Regan goal, giving the Silver Knights a 3-0 lead. After a couple of impressive saves from Logan Thompson, Bakersfield notched a goal off of the stick of Michael Kesselring. The Silver Knights took two separate penalties towards the end of the period, but killed them both off, sending them into the third frame up 3-1. After a quiet first half of the final period, Rafael Lavoie of Bakersfield put in a rebound, narrowing the lead to 3-2. Bakersfield tied it up on the power play with a little over two minutes left in the game. The goal came from a redirection in front of the net by James Hamblin. The game went to overtime after a physical and emotional third period. Overtime was scoreless. Bakersfield took the win in a shootout.

LOOKING AHEAD

The Silver Knights will play their first playoff game on Friday, May 21st at 7 P.M. PT at Orleans Arena and the opponent is TBD. Fans can watch the game on AHLTV, and can listen on 1230 The Game.

