Jake Walman Named Rampage 2019-20 IOA/American Specialty Man of the Year

SAN ANTONIO, TX - The San Antonio Rampage are proud to announce that defenseman Jake Walman has been named the team's winner of the IOA/American Specialty AHL Man of the Year award for his outstanding contributions to the San Antonio community during the 2019-20 season.

Walman, 24, performed approximately 18 hours of service in community efforts this season, ranging from work with the team's Face-Off Against Kids Cancer program to on-ice work with local San Antonio youth hockey teams. That figure does not include appearances at Rampage season-ticket holder events and other public appearances, where Walman was always available to Rampage fans.

The Toronto, Ontario native regularly volunteered to promote fundraising efforts for charitable causes. He was among several players to promote specialty pink donuts at 'The Art of Donut', sold to raise money for breast cancer research during San Antonio's 'Pink in the Rink' festivities.

Walman also went above and beyond to forge a special relationship with his buddy, Andrew, in the Face-Off Against Kids Cancer program. In his second season partnered with Andrew, Walman planned a one-on-one shopping spree for his buddy after Christmas at Academy Sports + Outdoors to make a special holiday memory.

In two seasons, the Rampage defenseman has been a constant participant in fan and community engagement, attending school appearances, hospital visits, public skating sessions, and nearly all team functions.

Walman is now one of 31 finalists for the AHL's 2019-20 Yanick Dupre Memorial Award, honoring the overall IOA/American Specialty AHL Man of the Year. The league award is named after the former Hershey Bears forward and AHL All-Star who died in 1997 following a 16-month battle with leukemia. The winner of the Yanick Dupre Memorial Award will be announced by the American Hockey League at a later date.

