Street Named Devils' 2019-20 IOA/American Specialty AHL Man of the Year

April 6, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Binghamton Devils News Release







Binghamton Devils captain Ben Street

(Binghamton Devils) Binghamton Devils captain Ben Street(Binghamton Devils)

BINGHAMTON - The Binghamton Devils are proud to announce that captain Ben Street has been named the team's winner of the IOA/American Specialty AHL Man of the Year award for his outstanding contributions to the Binghamton community during the 2019-20 season.

During the first season with the Devils, Street has committed over 20 hours of community service, attending events such as talking with local youth hockey players and meeting with fans. He spearheaded a shopping trip with his team, who purchased over $400 of food to donate to an annual food drive (Fill the Food-A-Bago). Aside from his time in the community, Ben and his wife Jessica brought the team together to donate Christmas presents to over 20 children in need for the local Family Enrichment Network during the holidays, as well as attending the Toys-for-Tots Spaghetti Dinner where he served spaghetti in return for donated toys.

Street is now one of 31 finalists for the AHL's 2019-20 Yanick Dupre Memorial Award, honoring the overall IOA/American Specialty AHL Man of the Year. The league award is named after the former Hershey Bears forward and AHL All-Star who died in 1997 following a 16-month battle with leukemia. The winner of the Yanick Dupre Memorial Award will be announced by the American Hockey League at a later date.

