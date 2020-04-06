Kurtis Gabriel Named Lehigh Valley's 2019-20 IOA/American Specialty AHL Man of the Year
April 6, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Lehigh Valley Phantoms News Release
The Lehigh Valley Phantoms are proud to announce that Kurtis Gabriel has been named the team's winner of the IOA/American Specialty AHL Man of the Year award for his outstanding contributions to the Lehigh Valley community during the 2019-20 season.
"It feels great to be recognized although it's not necessary," Gabriel said about the selection. "I think the people we get out to reach are extremely grateful for our time, and I am also extremely grateful for them thinking I can help them or benefit their lives at all. It goes both ways, I get just as much out of it as the kids I meet, whether it be around the rink, or at a hospital, or at a sled hockey practice. The volunteers at events help a ton, as well as the Phantoms staff that facilitates most of the events and appearances. It starts from the top, from owners who hire great people, and bring in great people. It's just people helping people and I am happy to be a part of it."
Gabriel is most notable for being the only player in the AHL (or NHL) to use rainbow Pride Tape on his stick for every game, in support of the LGBTQ community. Gabriel is a huge advocate for the You Can Play project and has been a great ambassador for the LGBTQ community. He was the Phantoms player ambassador for their Pride night, filming a PSA to stress the importance of inclusion both on the ice and off, and visiting a local LGBTQ center in Allentown, the Bradbury-Sullivan Center, to build a relationship and help them film a video. He was also part of a feature story on WFMZ-TV 69 News about the pride tape and inclusion in hockey, and is constantly interacting with fans and messaging with people on his personal social media accounts who are inspired by him or seeking his help or advice.
Gabriel has also volunteered to serve as an "assistant coach" for the Phantoms Charities Youth Sled Hockey team this season. He volunteers to attend each sled hockey practice and helps push the kids on sleds and work with children with mobility issues to help them learn the game of hockey and experience a team environment. The kids love being able to learn from and skate with a professional hockey player.
In addition to these two major commitments, Gabriel signs up for almost every single community event the Phantoms hold, and is consistently asking when the next event is that he can be involved in, often rearranging his personal life to make more time for community events. Throughout this season he
has volunteered at the local animal shelter, helped serve people in need dinner during thanksgiving, done multiple hospital and school visits, helped deliver the stuffed animals from Teddy Bear Toss to a local shelter, given tours of the locker room to children battling pediatric cancer, volunteered at the Phantoms blood drive to encourage people to donate, attended practice for a local special needs hockey team, and countless other things that he just does on his own to help people who need it and make a difference in the community.
Gabriel is now one of 31 finalists for the AHL's 2019-20 Yanick Dupre Memorial Award, honoring the overall IOA/American Specialty AHL Man of the Year. The league award is named after the former Hershey Bears forward and AHL All-Star who died in 1997 following a 16-month battle with leukemia. The winner of the Yanick Dupre Memorial Award will be announced by the American Hockey
Previous Lehigh Valley Man of the Year Winners:
2019-20: Kurtis Gabriel
2018-19: Alex Lyon
2017-18: Danick Martel
2016-17: Danick Martel
2015-16: Davis Drewiske
2014-15: Zack Stortini
Images from this story
|
Kurtis Gabriel of the Lehigh Valley Phantoms
|
Kurtis Gabriel of the Lehigh Valley Phantoms
|
Kurtis Gabriel of the Lehigh Valley Phantoms
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from April 6, 2020
- Steven Fogarty Named Hartford Wolf Pack's 2019-20 IOA/American Specialty AHL Man of the Year - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Jake Oettinger Named Stars' Man of the Year - Texas Stars
- Klimchuk Named Belleville's 2019-20 IOA/American Specialty AHL Man of the Year - Belleville Senators
- Forward Mike Liambas Named Iowa Wild's IOA/American Specialty AHL Man of the Year - Iowa Wild
- Mark Alt Named Colorado Eagles 2019-20 IOA/American Specialty AHL Man of the Year - Colorado Eagles
- Hudson Fasching Named Roadrunners Man of Year - Tucson Roadrunners
- Keegan Lowe Named Condors Man of the Year - Bakersfield Condors
- Chris Wideman Named San Diego Gulls 2019-20 IOA/American Specialty AHL Man of the Year - San Diego Gulls
- Oscar Dansk Named Chicago Wolves' 2019-20 AHL Man of the Year - Chicago Wolves
- Jake Walman Named Rampage 2019-20 IOA/American Specialty Man of the Year - San Antonio Rampage
- Grosenick Named Admirals Man of the Year - Milwaukee Admirals
- Street Named Devils' 2019-20 IOA/American Specialty AHL Man of the Year - Binghamton Devils
- Kurtis Gabriel Named Lehigh Valley's 2019-20 IOA/American Specialty AHL Man of the Year - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Chris Terry Named Griffins' 2019-20 IOA/American Specialty AHL Man of the Year - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Manuel Wiederer Named Barracuda '19-20 IOA/American Specialty AHL Man of the Year - San Jose Barracuda
- Doyle Somerby Named Cleveland Monsters 2019-20 IOA/American Specialty AHL Man of the Year - Cleveland Monsters
- Nathan Paetsch Named Amerks 2019-20 Ioa/American Specialty AHL Man of the Year - Rochester Americans
- Gibson Named Bridgeport's 2019-20 IOA/American Specialty AHL Man of the Year - Bridgeport Sound Tigers
- Brett Sutter Named Reign's 2019-20 Ioa/American Specialty AHL Man of the Year - Ontario Reign
- Jake Evans Named Laval Rocket's 2019-20 IOA/American Specialty AHL Man of the Year - Laval Rocket
- Jimmy Oligny Named Moose 2019-20 IOA/American Specialty AHL Man of the Year - Manitoba Moose
- Leslie Named Stockton's 2019-20 IOA/American Specialty AHL Man of the Year - Stockton Heat
- Kale Kessy Named Hershey's 2019-20 IOA/American Specialty AHL Man of the Year - Hershey Bears
- Daniel Walcott Named Syracuse Crunch's 2019-20 IOA/American Specialty AHL Man of the Year - Syracuse Crunch
- IOA/American Specialty AHL Man of the Year Team Award Winners Announced - AHL
- Anthony Angello Named Penguins' Winner of IOA/American Specialty Man of the Year - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Lehigh Valley Phantoms Stories
- Kurtis Gabriel Named Lehigh Valley's 2019-20 IOA/American Specialty AHL Man of the Year
- PPL Center Donates Food to Lehigh Valley Organizations During Coronavirus Pandemic
- Lyon Makes 33 Saves to Earn Point for Lehigh Valley
- Connor Bunnaman Recalled by Philadelphia
- Phantoms Recall Eric Knodel from Reading; Friedman to Flyers